Lovelock hits treble as St Albans Ladies keep title challenge on track

PUBLISHED: 13:42 01 March 2019

Ellie Lovelock scored three for St Albans Ladies against Sharnbrook.

St Albans Ladies kept their title challenge at the top of the Beds & Herts Women’s Football League Division One alive with another big win and clean sheet.

Following on from last week’s 6-0 success they recorded an impressive 4-0 win away to Sharnbrook.

Ellie Lovelock led the way with three while Sophie Hill chipped in with the fourth.

Only one of them arrived by half-time, Lovelock with a first-time shot on 27 minutes although both she and Kayla Johnson did hit the crossbar and Lauren Croucher in the Saints’ goal pulled off a miraculous save.

But the second period saw the Lady Saints kick on in style. Lovelock got her second on 62 minutes before Hull became the third player to strike the woodwork.

However, she made up for it with five minutes to go and Lovelock completed her hat-trick four minutes later.

St Albans are now third, two points behind leaders Welwyn Pegasus although having played two games less.

