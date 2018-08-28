No Christmas hangover for five-star St Albans Ladies against Sherrardswood

St Albans Ladies started 2019 off with a big win. Archant

St Albans Ladies showed no ill-effects from the Christmas break as they romped to a 5-0 win over Sherrardswood Ladies in the Beds & Herts Women’s Football League.

The second half was where they did the damage despite having taken the lead after just eight minutes of the first period with Nicola Dark nipping in to convert a Kayla Johnson corner at the near post.

She also got the second of the game and the first after the break, this time finishing from close range after good work by Ellen Salter.

And although Sherrardswood threatened from time to time, St Albans put the game to bed in the final 10 minutes.

Salter made it three from a Megan Samuel ball and Ellie Lovelock hit number four, squeezing in between two defenders after a long ball forward from Lauren Croucher before smashing it home.

Samuel was also the provider for the final goal of the day, Johnson striking an instant low shot from 18 yards that whizzed along the surface and into the far left corner.