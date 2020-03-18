Lady Saints looking forward to third successive cup final if football restarts this year

St Albans Ladies have reached the final of the Beds & Herts Women's League Cup. Picture: LEONIE CITRON Archant

Should football resume again this season then St Albans Ladies will have a third successive Beds & Herts League Cup final to look forward to after a 3-1 win at Herts Vipers.

The Lady Saints were the winners two years ago when they beat Northwood 2-1 but lost 3-1 in last year’s edition to Hemel Hempstead Town.

They will face Garston this year after they defeated the holders 6-5 on penalties after the two sides drew 2-2 after extra-time.

The Saints had got off to the perfect start in the semi-final with a goal in the second minute.

Kayla Johnson was the provider after a trademark dazzling run down the right wing. The neat ball back inside found the prolific Ellie Lovelock and she instantly drilled a low shot past the Vipers keeper Amy-Jo Hebborn.

That set-up a half where the visitors were in complete control.

First Ellen Salter had a shot saved low drive saved while a Johnson effort whistled just past the far post.

The Vipers other post prevented a second for the Lady Saints, Grainne Kellett’s effort beating Hebborn but not the upright which it clipped on its way wide.

The main threat for the Vipers was Nicole Jancey, scorer of over 50 goals this season, but she was kept quiet by good marking from defenders Abbey Williams and Sophie Hull.

And any chances that did come the home side’s way were dealt with comfortably by Saints keeper Lauren Croucher.

It was no surprise when St Albans doubled their lead on 30 minutes, Kerry Twigg playing the ball through for Lovelock to run onto and slip beyond Hebborn.

The Vipers did make a bright start to the second half though and after 15 minutes the pressure told with Kelsey Millen scoring.

But once that went in the visitors quickly retook control with Millie Guest and Johnson going close on a couple of occasions.

At the back Lacey Kavanagh-Blake worked hard, as she had all game, in a performance that earned her the player of the match award.

And as the game drew to a close, and after Lovelock and Kellett had each shot just off target, Saints grabbed their third.

It was worth the wait too as Holly Rossington cut inside from the right before unleashing a thumping drive from 35 yards over Hebborn and into the top left-hand corner of the net.