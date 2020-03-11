A not so dirty dozen from St Albans Ladies keeps the pressure on the leaders

St Albans Ladies won 12-1 in the Beds & Herts Women's Division One against Hartham. Picture: LEONIE CITRON Archant

St Albans Ladies kept the pressure on Beds & Herts Division One leaders Hemel Hempstead with a 12-1 mauling of Hartham United.

Lauren Croucher makes a big save for St Albans Ladies against Hartham. Picture: LEONIE CITRON Lauren Croucher makes a big save for St Albans Ladies against Hartham. Picture: LEONIE CITRON

They remain three points adrift with six games to go but with a hugely superior goal difference.

Holly Rossington was the player of the match for St Albans Ladies against Hartham. Picture: LEONIE CITRON Holly Rossington was the player of the match for St Albans Ladies against Hartham. Picture: LEONIE CITRON

Ellie Lovelock and Jessica Cavaree both bagged hat-tricks, Lovelock taking her tally on to 29 for the season, while there was doubles for Kayla Johnson and Grainne Kellett.

St Albans Ladies celebrate another goal against Hartham. Picture: LEONIE CITRON St Albans Ladies celebrate another goal against Hartham. Picture: LEONIE CITRON

Lacey Kavanagh-Blake and Holly Williams got the other two goals, with the former's strike bringing her first for the club.

Jessica Cavaree makes a tackle for St Albans Ladies against Hartham. Picture: LEONIE CITRON Jessica Cavaree makes a tackle for St Albans Ladies against Hartham. Picture: LEONIE CITRON

There could have been more too with Kellett hitting the woodwork.

It took 22 minutes for the first to arrive but once it did the floodgates were well and truly opened.

It was five by half-time and the navy blue tide kept coming after the break even if goalkeeper Lauren Croucher still had to make a couple of good saves.

And despite the goals, it was defender Holly Rossington who earned the player of the match award.