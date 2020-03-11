A not so dirty dozen from St Albans Ladies keeps the pressure on the leaders
PUBLISHED: 09:29 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:29 11 March 2020
St Albans Ladies kept the pressure on Beds & Herts Division One leaders Hemel Hempstead with a 12-1 mauling of Hartham United.
They remain three points adrift with six games to go but with a hugely superior goal difference.
Ellie Lovelock and Jessica Cavaree both bagged hat-tricks, Lovelock taking her tally on to 29 for the season, while there was doubles for Kayla Johnson and Grainne Kellett.
Lacey Kavanagh-Blake and Holly Williams got the other two goals, with the former's strike bringing her first for the club.
There could have been more too with Kellett hitting the woodwork.
It took 22 minutes for the first to arrive but once it did the floodgates were well and truly opened.
It was five by half-time and the navy blue tide kept coming after the break even if goalkeeper Lauren Croucher still had to make a couple of good saves.
And despite the goals, it was defender Holly Rossington who earned the player of the match award.