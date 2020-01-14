Advanced search

As you were as St Albans Ladies and Hemel Hempstead Town draw in battle of top two

PUBLISHED: 06:05 16 January 2020

Action from St Albans Ladies' 2-2 draw away to Hemel Hempstead Town in Beds & Herts WFL Division One. Picture: LEONIE CITRON

Action from St Albans Ladies' 2-2 draw away to Hemel Hempstead Town in Beds & Herts WFL Division One. Picture: LEONIE CITRON

Archant

St Albans Ladies and Hemel Hempstead Town had to be content with a point as the battle between the top two in Beds & Herts Division One ended in a 2-2 draw.

Kayla Johnson scored both goals in St Albans Ladies' 2-2 draw away to Hemel Hempstead Town. Picture: LEONIE CITRONKayla Johnson scored both goals in St Albans Ladies' 2-2 draw away to Hemel Hempstead Town. Picture: LEONIE CITRON

The result means Hemel remain top but the Lady Saints are only three points behind and with a game in hand.

And it was St Albans who bagged the first goal after a bright opening.

Holly Williams put the Hemel defence under pressure after the ball was played into the box by Ellie Lovelock and that caused defence and goalkeeper to get in a muddle allowing Kayla Johnson the chance to fire home.

Hemel responded with two quick goals, the first from Kayleigh Baker and the second from Natasha McConville, but St Albans drew level after Johnson thumped in an Ellen Salter cross.

The second half was a much quieter affair with few chances and Saints will look to continue their challenge at home to Letchworth Eagles on Sunday.

Most Read

Woman found dead in St Albans

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Singer George Ezra won’t be ‘riding shotgun’ after passing driving test in St Albans

Hertfordshire singer/songwriter George Ezra passed his driving test first time at St Albans test centre. Picture: Annalisa Communications

Man still in critical condition after St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Spurs winger Son Heung-min seen filming Adidas advert in St Albans

Son Heung-Min was in a film for an Adidas advert in St Albans today. Picture: Laura Bill

Most Read

Woman found dead in St Albans

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Singer George Ezra won’t be ‘riding shotgun’ after passing driving test in St Albans

Hertfordshire singer/songwriter George Ezra passed his driving test first time at St Albans test centre. Picture: Annalisa Communications

Man still in critical condition after St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Spurs winger Son Heung-min seen filming Adidas advert in St Albans

Son Heung-Min was in a film for an Adidas advert in St Albans today. Picture: Laura Bill

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

A service will be held at St Albans Cathedral to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: Archant

Old Albanian happy to make hay while the wind blows with another bonus-point win

Ashley Illston was one of the Old Albanian try-scorers against Old Redcliffians. Picture: DANNY LOO

As you were as St Albans Ladies and Hemel Hempstead Town draw in battle of top two

Action from St Albans Ladies' 2-2 draw away to Hemel Hempstead Town in Beds & Herts WFL Division One. Picture: LEONIE CITRON

Battling display at Saracens from the spirited youngsters of Verulamians

Joe Breeze had to come off with an injury during Verulamians' game at Saracens Amateurs. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Tens of thousands of Hertfordshire residents calling 111 NHS helpline each month

More than 31,000 Herts residents are calling 111 each month. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists