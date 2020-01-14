As you were as St Albans Ladies and Hemel Hempstead Town draw in battle of top two

Action from St Albans Ladies' 2-2 draw away to Hemel Hempstead Town in Beds & Herts WFL Division One. Picture: LEONIE CITRON Archant

St Albans Ladies and Hemel Hempstead Town had to be content with a point as the battle between the top two in Beds & Herts Division One ended in a 2-2 draw.

Kayla Johnson scored both goals in St Albans Ladies' 2-2 draw away to Hemel Hempstead Town. Picture: LEONIE CITRON Kayla Johnson scored both goals in St Albans Ladies' 2-2 draw away to Hemel Hempstead Town. Picture: LEONIE CITRON

The result means Hemel remain top but the Lady Saints are only three points behind and with a game in hand.

And it was St Albans who bagged the first goal after a bright opening.

Holly Williams put the Hemel defence under pressure after the ball was played into the box by Ellie Lovelock and that caused defence and goalkeeper to get in a muddle allowing Kayla Johnson the chance to fire home.

Hemel responded with two quick goals, the first from Kayleigh Baker and the second from Natasha McConville, but St Albans drew level after Johnson thumped in an Ellen Salter cross.

The second half was a much quieter affair with few chances and Saints will look to continue their challenge at home to Letchworth Eagles on Sunday.