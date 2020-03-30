Seven-up for St Albans City U13 Central in last West Herts Youth League action before coronavirus shutdown

One of the many St Albans City Youth teams. Archant

St Albans City Youth’s last day of action came on March 8 but being a huge club with hundreds of teams means there was plenty of action. This is from the West Herts Youth League.

The U13 Central produced the best performance with a 7-1 demolition away to Sarratt Rebels.

Roarke Silcox took the individual scoring honours with five while Dean Bladon and Sam Johnson chipped in with the others.

Ethan Burton was named man of the match.

The U18 East were away to Chorleywood Pythons and were on course for a good win before two late goals meant they drew 3-3. Anton Nicolas Sahota, Gowt Selvarajah and Seb Pound had given them a 3-1 lead going into the final stages.

Late goals cost the U16 South too as they went down 2-0 to the table-topping and unbeaten Tring Tornadoes. City’s man of the match was Owen Wiseman.

Lewis Gardner and Charlie Trulock-Faulkner were on target at home to Aston Clinton Colts but the U15 West lost 3-2 while The man of the match for the 13 Arrows was Innes Diggens-Wilson was man of the match for the U13 Arrows as they were beaten by Bushey & Oxhey Hornets.

The U14 West had better luck against Bushey & Oxhey Cobras as they came back to win 2-1 with Isaac Templeton and Lewis Bullock the scorers, the winner a 25-yard free-kick.

The U14 Victoria and U14 Central both lost 3-1, to Harpenden Colts Hurricanes and Watford Youth Sports respectively. The goals came from Joe Caffery and Aaron Lota.

The U14 Boreal showed some great passing football in a 2-0 win at Chipperfield. The goalscorers were Blenor Brahimi and Hamza Ramdani with Ben Farmer being named man of the match.

The U12 Gladiators lost 3-0 away to Bedmond Reds with Archie Legatt-Martin being named man of the match.

Also losing were the U12 West, going down to FC Hemel with Lewis Cleaton scoring the consolation goal for the young Saints.

Kiran Reynolds and Oli Sheen bagged a goal apiece for the U12 South in their away match to FC Hemel.

Unfortunately they lost 7-2.

City Youth have also announced Marshall Volkswagen St Albans will sponsor the club’s disability section until the end of the 2021 season.

Commercial manager Steve Mann said: “A key aim for City Youth is to continue to grow and expand our disability section.

“This partnership will help us grow the section by providing playing kits for two full squads, funding new training equipment and providing coach education opportunities aimed at upskilling coaches to work in disability football.”

Tony Murphy, head of business at Marshall Volkswagen St Albans, added: “We are really keen to engage with and provide support to our community partners. A partnership with St Albans City Youth and specifically its vital work with the disability section offered us a fantastic opportunity to engage and importantly to help make a difference.

“We’re all very excited about the partnership.”