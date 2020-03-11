Big wins and performances for St Albans City Youth

There were a mixture of big and morale-boosting victories for St Albans City Youth in the West Herts Youth League.

Among the latter was the 5-3 success for the U16 South against Hemel Town with a hat-trick from Charlie Moore and one each for Sal Basilea and Sam Baker-Madec helping them snap a three-game losing streak.

The U13 South came from a goal to win 4-1 at Abbots Youth Red. Thomas Jennings got two of them while Freddie Yeo and Ben Browning bagged one.

The big winners were the U16 Boreal who beat Herons 9-0 in the Challenge Cup. George Sippetts smashed four with Ben Wick, George Pedder, Tom Durrant, Jack O'Rahilly and Jack Carmichael also on target.

The 18 East managed just seven in comparison but were still very impressive as they won 7-0 at Cassiobury Rangers Blues.

Alex Kouda got a brace and there was one for Jari Quesada-Thorn, Lucas Rosden, Freddie Radovanic, Anton Sahota and Brad Sanders.

Gideon Rowland and William Skinner scored as the U18 West drew 2-2 with Chorleywood.