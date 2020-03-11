St Albans City Youth hoping new partnership can help them achieve their goals

One of the many St Albans City Youth teams, the U13 inclusive side. Archant

There are big plans afoot at St Albans City Youth and they are hoping the latest sponsor to come on board can help push them to those heady goals.

ASPAR Pharmaceuticals have been announced as the club's platinum partner with a deal stretching to the end of the 2021 season.

That will be the 50th anniversary of the club and they are hoping to not only grow from their current 84 teams but also provide funding for the coaches needed to support that growth

Commercial manager Steve Mann said: 'The partnership will also support the purchase of playing kits, much needed new goal posts for training and additional resources for City Youth's continually expanding community activities.'

Planned initiatives for this year include Ramadan football, a new pan-disability women's squad and the addition of an adult deaf team.

ASPAR director Jonathon Prudhoe stated, 'Since we arrived in St Albans we have been looking to engage with and provide support to the local community. St Albans City Youth with its work with the girls, boys and disability sections and its community engagement programme offered us a perfect opportunity.'

The latest round of matches in the West Herts Youth League saw Challenge Cup success for the U15 South thanks to a 6-3 win over Evergreen.

Matthew Martin hit a hat-trick while Charlie Johnson, Jamie McLeod and Alfie Parkins got the other goals.

The U13 Central also defeated Evergreen although this time in the quarter-final of the Intermediate League Cup. Dean Bladon and Ollie Porter got two each and Roarke Silcox one as they won 5-2.

There was no such joy in the league cup though for the U18 Orient, who lost 3-2 to Harpenden Colts Magpies, or the U16 South who went down by the same score against Tring Tornadoes in the semi-final.

Charlie Moore got both the goals for the South.