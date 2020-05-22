Advanced search

St Albans City Youth enjoy memories of days past and some of their former stars

PUBLISHED: 10:38 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 22 May 2020

Former St Albans City Youth Craig Mackail-Smith playing for Stevenage against Colchester United in January. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO

Former St Albans City Youth Craig Mackail-Smith playing for Stevenage against Colchester United in January. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Lockdown has given Terry Edwards, the grizzled scribe of St Albans City Youth Football Club, the chance to review his old match reports. These come from 2001 and feature at least one famous name.

Former St Albans City Youth Craig Mackail-Smith playing for Stevenage against Colchester United in January. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTOFormer St Albans City Youth Craig Mackail-Smith playing for Stevenage against Colchester United in January. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO

For the second week running the Saints’ midweek youth team let a 3-1 lead slip and dropped vital points in the Allied Counties East Division Championship.

A spectacular overhead kick from Craig Mackail-Smith, a drive from Greg Deacon and a close-range effort from Iaian Turkentine put St Albans in command away to Wembley but a lack of concentration in the second half saw the hosts grab two late goals and a 3-3 draw.

The U18 South were 5-3 winners at home to Headstone Manor in the Challenge Cup. Jamie Parsons bagged two early on and almost had a hat-trick when a shot hit the foot of the post.

Fortunately Kenny Hull fired in the rebound with Ben Graham and Ollie Franks the other scorers.

Terry Edwards at the 2017 St Albans City Youth presentation day. Picture: EMILY LITTLE PHOTOGRAPHYTerry Edwards at the 2017 St Albans City Youth presentation day. Picture: EMILY LITTLE PHOTOGRAPHY

The big winners this week were the U13 Mid-Herts who beat Birchwood 9-0. They also had the week’s hotshot as Robert Pullman scored six of them with the others coming from Chris Jell (two) and Louis MacMillan.

They were pushed to the first award by the U17s who had a storming second-half to win 8-2 at Cassiobury Rangers after twice being behind before the break.

Allister Collins, Chris Bergin and Iaian Turkentine all got two while Matt Jones and Chris Seeby got the others.

A sparkling second half was also enjoyed by the U11 West who turned a 1-1 score at half-time into a 4-1 win at Aldenham Eagles.

Nick Glasgow scored the first-half goal with the win sealed by Daniel Bissell, Michael Gamble and Ethan Gogarty strikes.

A late winner by Elliott Goward with five minutes to go was needed for the U10 West to win 1-0 away to Oakhill Cubs while two goals in the dying stages of the game earned the U16s a 4-2 success at Bengeo Tigers.

James Harvey, Jack Welsh, Matt Hanson and Raonull MacKinnon were the scorers there.

It was much more straight-forward for the U12 South as they won 3-0 at home to Tring Tornadoes. Man of the match Robbie Phillis opened the scoring before Jack Smith and Scott Corley wrapped things up.

Andrew Sharp was named man of the match for the U15 East in a 0-0 draw at home to Sun Postal while James Cook’s goal for the U15 West earned them a 1-1 draw against EDRS Stonegrove.

The U8s also drew but considering they were 2-0 down at half time at home to Comets Red they will have been delighted with the 2-2 score.

Tom Reddings in his first game for the club proved to be the super sub, setting up both goals for Alex Goldstone.

It wasn’t all positive results but the U10 South still impressed in a 4-3 loss at Boreham Wood 2000. Gareth Smith, James Law plus an own goal were their scorers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Vulnerable woman dies in St Albans house blaze

A woman died in a fire in Bowgate flats on Friday, May 15 in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

What are our chances of getting a stamp duty holiday?

Stamp duty is a hot topic among industry bodies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

When will St Albans and London Colney McDonald’s restaurants re-open?

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Police chase through streets of St Albans assisted by dog

The police chase in St Albans was assisted by police dog Bonnie. Picture: Archant

Bowls England say clubs are free to open again as long as they keep to the guidance

Bowls clubs have been given the green light to reopen as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease. Picture: HARPENDEN BOWLS CLUB

Most Read

Vulnerable woman dies in St Albans house blaze

A woman died in a fire in Bowgate flats on Friday, May 15 in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

What are our chances of getting a stamp duty holiday?

Stamp duty is a hot topic among industry bodies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

When will St Albans and London Colney McDonald’s restaurants re-open?

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Police chase through streets of St Albans assisted by dog

The police chase in St Albans was assisted by police dog Bonnie. Picture: Archant

Bowls England say clubs are free to open again as long as they keep to the guidance

Bowls clubs have been given the green light to reopen as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease. Picture: HARPENDEN BOWLS CLUB

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans City Youth enjoy memories of days past and some of their former stars

Former St Albans City Youth Craig Mackail-Smith playing for Stevenage against Colchester United in January. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO

Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Trust launches round-the-clock support for Herts residents

Hertfordshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is launching a new NHS 111 service. Picture: HPFT

This is the biggest challenge the Herts Advertiser has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it.

The Herts Advertiser is asking for your support during the coronavirus crisis.

Property Spotlight: A family home on one of St Albans’ most desirable roads

Cunningham Hill Road, St Albans. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Private firms working for the public good in coronavirus outbreak

CHALLENGING TIMES: Chris Spicer is project manager for Babcock International, which responded to the Prime Minister’s Ventilator Challenge
Drive 24