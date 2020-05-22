St Albans City Youth enjoy memories of days past and some of their former stars

Former St Albans City Youth Craig Mackail-Smith playing for Stevenage against Colchester United in January. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Lockdown has given Terry Edwards, the grizzled scribe of St Albans City Youth Football Club, the chance to review his old match reports. These come from 2001 and feature at least one famous name.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former St Albans City Youth Craig Mackail-Smith playing for Stevenage against Colchester United in January. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO Former St Albans City Youth Craig Mackail-Smith playing for Stevenage against Colchester United in January. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO

For the second week running the Saints’ midweek youth team let a 3-1 lead slip and dropped vital points in the Allied Counties East Division Championship.

A spectacular overhead kick from Craig Mackail-Smith, a drive from Greg Deacon and a close-range effort from Iaian Turkentine put St Albans in command away to Wembley but a lack of concentration in the second half saw the hosts grab two late goals and a 3-3 draw.

The U18 South were 5-3 winners at home to Headstone Manor in the Challenge Cup. Jamie Parsons bagged two early on and almost had a hat-trick when a shot hit the foot of the post.

Fortunately Kenny Hull fired in the rebound with Ben Graham and Ollie Franks the other scorers.

Terry Edwards at the 2017 St Albans City Youth presentation day. Picture: EMILY LITTLE PHOTOGRAPHY Terry Edwards at the 2017 St Albans City Youth presentation day. Picture: EMILY LITTLE PHOTOGRAPHY

The big winners this week were the U13 Mid-Herts who beat Birchwood 9-0. They also had the week’s hotshot as Robert Pullman scored six of them with the others coming from Chris Jell (two) and Louis MacMillan.

They were pushed to the first award by the U17s who had a storming second-half to win 8-2 at Cassiobury Rangers after twice being behind before the break.

Allister Collins, Chris Bergin and Iaian Turkentine all got two while Matt Jones and Chris Seeby got the others.

A sparkling second half was also enjoyed by the U11 West who turned a 1-1 score at half-time into a 4-1 win at Aldenham Eagles.

Nick Glasgow scored the first-half goal with the win sealed by Daniel Bissell, Michael Gamble and Ethan Gogarty strikes.

A late winner by Elliott Goward with five minutes to go was needed for the U10 West to win 1-0 away to Oakhill Cubs while two goals in the dying stages of the game earned the U16s a 4-2 success at Bengeo Tigers.

James Harvey, Jack Welsh, Matt Hanson and Raonull MacKinnon were the scorers there.

It was much more straight-forward for the U12 South as they won 3-0 at home to Tring Tornadoes. Man of the match Robbie Phillis opened the scoring before Jack Smith and Scott Corley wrapped things up.

Andrew Sharp was named man of the match for the U15 East in a 0-0 draw at home to Sun Postal while James Cook’s goal for the U15 West earned them a 1-1 draw against EDRS Stonegrove.

The U8s also drew but considering they were 2-0 down at half time at home to Comets Red they will have been delighted with the 2-2 score.

Tom Reddings in his first game for the club proved to be the super sub, setting up both goals for Alex Goldstone.

It wasn’t all positive results but the U10 South still impressed in a 4-3 loss at Boreham Wood 2000. Gareth Smith, James Law plus an own goal were their scorers.