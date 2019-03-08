Another year down and more success celebrated as St Albans City Youth hold presentation day

St Albans City Youth held their presentation day after yet another successful season.

St Albans City Youth held their annual presentation day after another successful season - their 48th in total.

Held at the Alban Arena it was split into three sessions to accommodate the vast the number of teams, managers, players and parents.

Guest of honour was Welsh international Hayley Ladd, who has just signed for Manchester United and is herself a former graduate of the youth system.

She was joined by St Albans City first-team manager Ian Allinson and Terry Edwards, who presented club pennants to every player.

The club had plenty of honours this season with the County Cup success of the U16 Girls leading the way.

The U11 Centurions won the Herts Development League Silver Division Cup while the U10 Orient were the Silver Cup winners and the U10 South claimed the Green Division title.

In the Herts Girls Football Partnership League the U12 South won the Plate competition.

Former St Albans City Youth player Megan Ladd shows off her 50th cap for Wales.

Across in the Watford Friendly League the U16 South won the Spring Cup while the U12 Orient claimed the White Division crown.

And in the West Herts Youth League the U18 North took the Division Two title with the U18 Orient topped Division Four

There was also League Cup wins for the U16 Central and the U13 West.

A number of players also reached significant milestones during the season, the main one being the 200th appearance of Cameron Clark and Daniel Curran for the club.

And a total of 50 players clocked up 100 appearances.

They are: Alexis Awonuga, Harry Barnes, Matthew Barwick, James Beasley, Leonard Brandon, Jamie Breen, Jack Bromwich, Alfie Brown, Charlie Clark and Zoe Cowan.

Callum Crowther, Jensen Dean, Victor Dehon, Kishan Dhivar, Ricardo Ditrolio, Alex Duffy, James Evans, Matthew Gosling, Rory Graham and Ben Huddleston joined them as did David Iacobucci, Harley Jack, Edward Johnson-Rix, Jack Knibbs, Josh Ladyman, Liam Lavin, Jack McDonald, Ed Mann, Max McAuliffe and Joe McLeod.

The list continued with Arthur Merriden, Tommy Morgan, Ayman Mrabate, Michael Napier, Dylan Norman, Vinnie Ogden, Nicole Plumb, Bertie Postema, Matthew Radelat and Scott Redshaw.

And the final 10 were Connor Robinson, Lucy Schalwyk, Cody Smith, Josh Smith, Charlie Taylor, Oliver Taylor, Josh Toop, Mattie Verdier, Owen Weaver and Freddie Yeo.

List of Player's of the Year:

U8 Gladiators - Josh Sell

U8 Lions - Tristan Mistry

U8 North - Alfie Miles

U8 South - Zac Johnson

U8 Tigers - Archie Makepiece

U9 East - Jakub Milas

U9 North - Nathan Payne

U9 South - Nathanial Faldo

U9 West - Luka Seagrave

U10 Central - Dan Oldfield

U10 East - Ethan Robertson

U10 North - Dylan Eccles

U10 Orient - Jake Bullock

U10 Romans - Ross Hayden

U10 South - Jake Roberts

U10 West - Jack Burke

U11 Centurions - Jayden Nevers-Wright

U11 East - Toby Southcombe

U11 North - Archie Leggat-Moran

U11 Orient - Harry Fearey

U11 South - Oliver Sheen

U11 West - Alex Evershed

U11 Victoria - Oliver Mead

U12 Arrows - Liam Powell

U12 Central - Elinge Mosima

U12 Dragons - Ayaan Hussain

U12 Orient - Oscar Noble

U12 South - Freddie Yeo

U12 Spartans - Dewayne Mitchell

U12 Vikings - Dylan Volans

U12 Vikings - Arlo Webb

U12 West - Harry Gaines

U13 Boreal - Toma Tashev

U13 Central - Charles Mason

U13 Central - Tarron Tank

U13 Orient - Oliver Rattle

U13 South - Cameron Choudhury and Alex Duffy

U13 Victoria - Gabriel Urhoma

U13 West - Lenny Brandon

U14 EJA - Charlie Taylor

U14 South - Charlie Johnson

U14 West - Chester Reynolds

U15 Boreal - Jake Clarke

U15 North - Tyler Cadiou-McCarthy

U15 South - Salvatore Basilea

U16 Central - Robert Brown

U16 East - Connor Robertson

U16 North - Gowt Selvarajah

U16 Orient - Harry Turner

U16 South - Callum Cosgrove

U16 West - Samuel Pollard

U18 Central - Luca Kershaw

U18 North - Tom Hedger

U18 South - Joe Boyle

U18 West - Kishan Dhiver

U18 EJA - Tom Carmichael

U9 Girls - Jessica Reeve

U9 Wildcats - Ali Cowan

U9 Wildcats - Evie Dullaghan-Stone

U10 Girls Central - Roisin Cullen

U10 Girls North - Rachel Kincaid

U10 Wildcats - Emily Gray

U11 Girls - Vanessa Cipolla

U11 Wildcats - Reese Anscomb

U12 Girls North - Emilie Hicks

U12 Girls North - Hannah Pope

U12 Girls South - Erin Mill

U13 Girls North - Katy Stacy

U13 Girls South - Emilia Fishwick

U14 Girls - Esme Hume

U15 Girls - Nicole Foley

U16 Girls - Abbie Scanlon

U17 Girls - Melissa Trulock

Disability Player - Adam Simpson

Young Player - Alex Green