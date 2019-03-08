Another year down and more success celebrated as St Albans City Youth hold presentation day
PUBLISHED: 14:01 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 24 July 2019
Oomph Creative Agency
St Albans City Youth held their annual presentation day after another successful season - their 48th in total.
Held at the Alban Arena it was split into three sessions to accommodate the vast the number of teams, managers, players and parents.
Guest of honour was Welsh international Hayley Ladd, who has just signed for Manchester United and is herself a former graduate of the youth system.
She was joined by St Albans City first-team manager Ian Allinson and Terry Edwards, who presented club pennants to every player.
The club had plenty of honours this season with the County Cup success of the U16 Girls leading the way.
The U11 Centurions won the Herts Development League Silver Division Cup while the U10 Orient were the Silver Cup winners and the U10 South claimed the Green Division title.
In the Herts Girls Football Partnership League the U12 South won the Plate competition.
Across in the Watford Friendly League the U16 South won the Spring Cup while the U12 Orient claimed the White Division crown.
And in the West Herts Youth League the U18 North took the Division Two title with the U18 Orient topped Division Four
There was also League Cup wins for the U16 Central and the U13 West.
A number of players also reached significant milestones during the season, the main one being the 200th appearance of Cameron Clark and Daniel Curran for the club.
And a total of 50 players clocked up 100 appearances.
They are: Alexis Awonuga, Harry Barnes, Matthew Barwick, James Beasley, Leonard Brandon, Jamie Breen, Jack Bromwich, Alfie Brown, Charlie Clark and Zoe Cowan.
Callum Crowther, Jensen Dean, Victor Dehon, Kishan Dhivar, Ricardo Ditrolio, Alex Duffy, James Evans, Matthew Gosling, Rory Graham and Ben Huddleston joined them as did David Iacobucci, Harley Jack, Edward Johnson-Rix, Jack Knibbs, Josh Ladyman, Liam Lavin, Jack McDonald, Ed Mann, Max McAuliffe and Joe McLeod.
The list continued with Arthur Merriden, Tommy Morgan, Ayman Mrabate, Michael Napier, Dylan Norman, Vinnie Ogden, Nicole Plumb, Bertie Postema, Matthew Radelat and Scott Redshaw.
And the final 10 were Connor Robinson, Lucy Schalwyk, Cody Smith, Josh Smith, Charlie Taylor, Oliver Taylor, Josh Toop, Mattie Verdier, Owen Weaver and Freddie Yeo.
List of Player's of the Year:
U8 Gladiators - Josh Sell
U8 Lions - Tristan Mistry
U8 North - Alfie Miles
U8 South - Zac Johnson
U8 Tigers - Archie Makepiece
U9 East - Jakub Milas
U9 North - Nathan Payne
U9 South - Nathanial Faldo
U9 West - Luka Seagrave
U10 Central - Dan Oldfield
U10 East - Ethan Robertson
U10 North - Dylan Eccles
U10 Orient - Jake Bullock
U10 Romans - Ross Hayden
U10 South - Jake Roberts
U10 West - Jack Burke
U11 Centurions - Jayden Nevers-Wright
U11 East - Toby Southcombe
U11 North - Archie Leggat-Moran
U11 Orient - Harry Fearey
U11 South - Oliver Sheen
U11 West - Alex Evershed
U11 Victoria - Oliver Mead
U12 Arrows - Liam Powell
U12 Central - Elinge Mosima
U12 Dragons - Ayaan Hussain
U12 Orient - Oscar Noble
U12 South - Freddie Yeo
U12 Spartans - Dewayne Mitchell
U12 Vikings - Dylan Volans
U12 Vikings - Arlo Webb
U12 West - Harry Gaines
U13 Boreal - Toma Tashev
U13 Central - Charles Mason
U13 Central - Tarron Tank
U13 Orient - Oliver Rattle
U13 South - Cameron Choudhury and Alex Duffy
U13 Victoria - Gabriel Urhoma
U13 West - Lenny Brandon
U14 EJA - Charlie Taylor
U14 South - Charlie Johnson
U14 West - Chester Reynolds
U15 Boreal - Jake Clarke
U15 North - Tyler Cadiou-McCarthy
U15 South - Salvatore Basilea
U16 Central - Robert Brown
U16 East - Connor Robertson
U16 North - Gowt Selvarajah
U16 Orient - Harry Turner
U16 South - Callum Cosgrove
U16 West - Samuel Pollard
U18 Central - Luca Kershaw
U18 North - Tom Hedger
U18 South - Joe Boyle
U18 West - Kishan Dhiver
U18 EJA - Tom Carmichael
U9 Girls - Jessica Reeve
U9 Wildcats - Ali Cowan
U9 Wildcats - Evie Dullaghan-Stone
U10 Girls Central - Roisin Cullen
U10 Girls North - Rachel Kincaid
U10 Wildcats - Emily Gray
U11 Girls - Vanessa Cipolla
U11 Wildcats - Reese Anscomb
U12 Girls North - Emilie Hicks
U12 Girls North - Hannah Pope
U12 Girls South - Erin Mill
U13 Girls North - Katy Stacy
U13 Girls South - Emilia Fishwick
U14 Girls - Esme Hume
U15 Girls - Nicole Foley
U16 Girls - Abbie Scanlon
U17 Girls - Melissa Trulock
Disability Player - Adam Simpson
Young Player - Alex Green