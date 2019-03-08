Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans City Youth duo help Great Britain to gold at the Special Olympics

PUBLISHED: 08:44 27 March 2019

The Great Britain football team celebrate their gold medal at the Special Olympics.

The Great Britain football team celebrate their gold medal at the Special Olympics.

Archant

St Albans City Youth Football Club can add the title of 2019 Olympic champions onto their already-impressive CV as two of their number returned with gold medals from the Special Olympics World Games.

Tom Ward was on the pitch while Liam Dwyer held the role of assistant coach as Great Britain took the top honours in the football tournament at the event in the United Arab Emirates, winning 3-1 in the final against Australia.

It’s not the first time City Youth have won the top honour at the games.

The previous Special Olympics, held in Los Angeles in 2015, saw Matthew Dodds, Ben Kelly and Sean Aaron Ellingham win gold.

St Albans City Youth Disability has been running since 2005 and has teams playing at various ages within the Herts Youth Inclusive Football League.

For more information about disability football at City Youth email disability@cityyouthfc.com

Most Read

St Albans crowned top city for adultery in UK

St Albans has been named the top UK city for cheaters.

St Albans Big Cat mystery solved? Lost savannah cat could be key to controversy

Idris, when he was a kitten, before he went missing. Tina Winch believes the animal pictured in the latest St Albans Big Cat video is Idris. Picture: Tina Winch

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

1,000 people from St Albans and Harpenden join historic People’s Vote march

People waiting to board a train and go to the Brexit march. Picture: St Albans for Europe/Harpenden for Europe

St Albans school to undergo expansion to increase pupil capacity

A 3D rendering of a new building proposed for Samuel Ryder Academy in St Albans. Picture: Barker Associates

Most Read

St Albans crowned top city for adultery in UK

St Albans has been named the top UK city for cheaters.

St Albans Big Cat mystery solved? Lost savannah cat could be key to controversy

Idris, when he was a kitten, before he went missing. Tina Winch believes the animal pictured in the latest St Albans Big Cat video is Idris. Picture: Tina Winch

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

1,000 people from St Albans and Harpenden join historic People’s Vote march

People waiting to board a train and go to the Brexit march. Picture: St Albans for Europe/Harpenden for Europe

St Albans school to undergo expansion to increase pupil capacity

A 3D rendering of a new building proposed for Samuel Ryder Academy in St Albans. Picture: Barker Associates

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Application for retirement care village on St Albans Green Belt refused

The Burston Garden Centre on the North Orbital Road. Picture: Google Maps

St Albans City Youth duo help Great Britain to gold at the Special Olympics

The Great Britain football team celebrate their gold medal at the Special Olympics.

Hertfordshire County Council’s artworks fetch £444,000 at auction

John Tunnard’s Brandis 1944 sold for £37,000 – well over its estimate of £10,000 to £15,000 and the highest price fetched.

Second part of St Albans’ Beaumont Works development to launch this weekend

CGI of the refurbished Beaumont Works buiding, now known as Beamont Gardens, on Sutton Road, St Albans. Picture: Taylor Wimpey

St Albans school to undergo expansion to increase pupil capacity

A 3D rendering of a new building proposed for Samuel Ryder Academy in St Albans. Picture: Barker Associates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists