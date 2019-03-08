St Albans City Youth duo help Great Britain to gold at the Special Olympics

The Great Britain football team celebrate their gold medal at the Special Olympics. Archant

St Albans City Youth Football Club can add the title of 2019 Olympic champions onto their already-impressive CV as two of their number returned with gold medals from the Special Olympics World Games.

Tom Ward was on the pitch while Liam Dwyer held the role of assistant coach as Great Britain took the top honours in the football tournament at the event in the United Arab Emirates, winning 3-1 in the final against Australia.

It’s not the first time City Youth have won the top honour at the games.

The previous Special Olympics, held in Los Angeles in 2015, saw Matthew Dodds, Ben Kelly and Sean Aaron Ellingham win gold.

St Albans City Youth Disability has been running since 2005 and has teams playing at various ages within the Herts Youth Inclusive Football League.

For more information about disability football at City Youth email disability@cityyouthfc.com