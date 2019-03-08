Advanced search

SSML round-up: Run ends for Colney Heath but Harpenden Town impress the boss

PUBLISHED: 13:59 30 October 2019

Harpenden Town manager Martin Standen. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Harpenden Town manager Martin Standen. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Colney Heath's unbeaten run in the Spartan South Midlands Premier League came to an end after a 1-0 loss at Oxhey Jets.

The Magpies had gone into the game with nine wins from their opening nine games and were handed a boost prior to Tuesday's kick-off when title rivals Tring Athletic lost to lowly Baldock Town.

But they couldn't take advantage at Altham Way against a home side that sit fifth and will fancy their own chances of reaching the top spot.

Nick Kerley's 75th-minute thunderbolt from distance proved the difference between the two sides.

It was a match of limited chances although Lee Armitt did get the ball in the net during the second half for Colney, only for the referee to rule there had been a foul in the build-up.

The striker was also the first in the team to receive a 10-minute trip to the sin-bin this season.

Oxhey have dropped temporarilly below Harpenden Town in the table after Harps superb 5-2 win over Edgware Town at Rothamsted Park on Saturday.

Bobby Dance, Marley Hamilton, Casey Linsell, Matt Standen and Harvey Scott all bagged one goal for a Harpenden side that had raced in to a 3-0 half-time lead.

Manager Martin Standen was delighted with the character shown by his players.

He said: "The team performance stood out for me, the togetherness and will to win.

"It was the team spirit all the way through to the 18. The team itself impressed me.

"There's a lot to come from these lads. It's just going to take time."

He was brought down to earth slightly by a 1-0 defeat to Arlesey Town in the SSML Challenge Trophy.

They did have relentless pressure towards the end and even had a goal chalked off for offside but Charlie Thake's goal proved decisive.

London Colney meanwhile had a day to forget as they were thumped 8-0 away to Leighton Town.

