SSML Premier Division: Full house of results for London Colney, Colney Heath and Harpenden Town

Harpenden pile on the pressure in the closing stages as they push for an equaliser in the match between Stotfold v Harpenden Town. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

London Colney were in irresistible form as they romped to a 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Cockfosters.

It was a first success in six Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division games for the Blueboys, a run stretching back into November.

But they started superbly at Cotlandswick, Kambo Smith getting both goals as they raced into a 2-0 half-time lead.

Cockfosters, who are second from bottom of the division, came out strongly after the break, pulling one back and at times looking like they could get an equaliser.

But an excellent free-kick from Joe Reynolds, bent round the wall from the edge of the box, was enough to seal the points for Ken Charlery’s men.

Cockfosters’ defeat would have been of a small comfort to Harpenden Town who remain four points above them after losing 2-1 at Stotfold.

That was the Roker Park club’s first win of the season with a Joe Ryan strike 15 minutes from time.

Stotfold had scored early but Harpenden levelled through Jack Baker on 10 minutes.

Colney Heath meanwhile were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Wembley.

It could have been worse but Charlie May made a good save to his left to stop Charlie Weir scoring from the penalty spot.

He made a number of other good stops as did his counterpart, Mortel Joseph.

Spencer Clarke-Mardel had headers in both halves saved by the Wembley keeper, the first tipped over the bar and the second onto it.

Chris Blunden and Jimmy Hill were denied as well while a Harvey Scott effort was cleared off the line.

The Magpies are back at home against Biggleswade United on Saturday while London Colney host Crawley Green.

Harpenden go to Hadley.

There was better news for Colney Heath’s development side as they won 3-0 at Knebworth in the Herts Senior County League.

Frankie Jowle got two and was only denied a hat-trick by the post. Kachi Ngokwu got the third.