Best foot forward for Colney Heath as they clinch wins in both the league and FA Vase

Jack Woods bagged a hat-trick in Colney Heaths win over North Greenford United. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Colney Heath enjoyed a fantastic week in both league and cup.

It started with a penalty shoot-out success in their delayed FA Vase clash at Holland.

The sides had drawn 0-0 after 90 minutes but successful spot-kicks from Jack Woods, youngster Brad Young, Martin Standen and George Devine saw the Magpies progress to a first-round meeting with New Salamis on October 31, the side that knocked them out of the FA Cup in September.

Devine was on target on Tuesday as Colney travelled to North Greenford United in a Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division game.

His 38th-minute strike put them ahead and a penalty from Woods, given following a foul on Marcus Mealing, made it 2-0.

United did pull one back but the combination of Mealing and Woods settled the game with two goals in six second-half minutes.

Mealing provided the assist for both of them, the first a clever bit of control followed by a turn and pass, and the second a simple through ball.

Woods gleefully accepted both gifts, smashing the first into the roof of the net before claiming his hat-trick by guiding the ball under Greenford keeper Sam House.

The result leaves Colney Heath in second, one point behind leaders Eynesbury Rovers but with a game in hand.

London Colney, meanwhile, dropped to the bottom of the table after two defeats.

Saturday saw them go down 5-1 at Newport Pagnell Town, Scott Knight on target before three late home goals, and that was followed by a 3-1 loss at Tring Athletic.

Elliott Beevor had put them in front before half-time, around 15 minutes after Tring goalkeeper David Saunders saved a penalty.

However, the hosts were level before the break and grabbed the winners in the final 15 minutes.

Harpenden Town had beaten Tring on Saturday by the same scoreline.

Harry Seeby put them in front after a goalmouth scramble and it was 2-0 at the break thanks to a Harvey Scott penalty.

The visitors to Rothamsted Park pulled one back early in the second half, but Harpenden regained their two-goal lead with a fine Jake Anthony strike.

However, their unbeaten league record came to an end on Tuesday night as they lost 3-0 at promotion rivals Harefield United.