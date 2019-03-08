SSML Premier Division: Good wins for Harpenden Town and London Colney

Harpenden Town reached the magical 40-point mark in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Oxhey Jets.

Archie McClelland got the only goal as they moved into 13th place, although they were indebted to goalkeeper Alfie Woods for a first-half penalty save.

Manager Danny Plumb said: “We rode our luck but it is totally deserved for sheer effort and guts.

“We kept believing even when things were looking tough at times. I’m so proud of everyone associated with the club.”

London Colney meanwhile picked up a 2-1 win over North Greenford United on Tuesday night.

Bobby Armstrong was the hero with a header 10 minutes from time.

Joe Reynolds had scored a penalty in the first half.

Harpenden’s next game is away at Leighton Town while the Blueboys have a home game with Baldock.