Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

SSML Premier Division: Good wins for Harpenden Town and London Colney

PUBLISHED: 17:17 28 March 2019

Harpenden Town reached the magical 40-point mark in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Oxhey Jets.

Archie McClelland got the only goal as they moved into 13th place, although they were indebted to goalkeeper Alfie Woods for a first-half penalty save.

Manager Danny Plumb said: “We rode our luck but it is totally deserved for sheer effort and guts.

“We kept believing even when things were looking tough at times. I’m so proud of everyone associated with the club.”

London Colney meanwhile picked up a 2-1 win over North Greenford United on Tuesday night.

Bobby Armstrong was the hero with a header 10 minutes from time.

Joe Reynolds had scored a penalty in the first half.

Harpenden’s next game is away at Leighton Town while the Blueboys have a home game with Baldock.

Most Read

St Albans crowned top city for adultery in UK

St Albans has been named the top UK city for cheaters.

School teacher speaks out about “drugs problem” in Harpenden schools

The anonymous teacher says there is a

Man and woman seriously hurt in M25 crash near Watford

M25 where there is a serious incident near Watford.

Funding bid successful for 11,000 new homes across St Albans and Hemel Hempstead

Hemel Garden Communities. Picture: Abode Clay Farm Cambridge; Proctor and Matthews Architects

Multi-vehicle crash closes M25 up to St Albans

Cameras of the M25 traffic jams tailing back from the scene. Picture: Highways England

Most Read

St Albans crowned top city for adultery in UK

St Albans has been named the top UK city for cheaters.

School teacher speaks out about “drugs problem” in Harpenden schools

The anonymous teacher says there is a

Man and woman seriously hurt in M25 crash near Watford

M25 where there is a serious incident near Watford.

Funding bid successful for 11,000 new homes across St Albans and Hemel Hempstead

Hemel Garden Communities. Picture: Abode Clay Farm Cambridge; Proctor and Matthews Architects

Multi-vehicle crash closes M25 up to St Albans

Cameras of the M25 traffic jams tailing back from the scene. Picture: Highways England

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

SSML Premier Division: Good wins for Harpenden Town and London Colney

St Albans artist sees peak in business since his BBC TV appearance

Stuart Beck, resident artist at Nude Tin Can gallery on Hatfield Road, St Albans.

Gifts and refreshments at Wheathampstead sale to support ex-racing greyhounds

The sale is in aid of Greyhound Compassion in Wheathampstead.

St Albans Striders hold their own at South of England Relay Championships

St Albans Striders had two squads at the South of England Relay Championship.

Tangerine dreams continue as Saints’ ladies close in on national league second tier

St Albans Hockey Club's ladies have confirmed their place in the second tier of England hockey's national leagues. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists