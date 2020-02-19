Advanced search

Football round-up: London Colney beat the weather and give Cheshunt a difficult evening

PUBLISHED: 10:04 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 19 February 2020

Jack Mace went close for London Colney in their Herts Senior Cup match at home to Cheshunt. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Jack Mace went close for London Colney in their Herts Senior Cup match at home to Cheshunt. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division action across the district was in short supply this week as the weather conditions hit hard with London Colney the only team to get a game in.

That came on Tuesday night when they hosted Cheshunt in the quarter-final of the Herts Senior Cup.

And the division's basement club put in a stirring effort against the Isthmian Premier Division side, only losing 2-0 courtesy of a Reece Beckles-Richards brace.

You may also want to watch:

Colney Heath and Harpenden Town were both due to be in league action, at home to Biggleswade United and Dunstable Town respectively.

Both matches were called off following a downpour two hours before kick-off.

The Magpies did have the satisfaction of seeing title rivals Tring Athletic lose 3-2 to Leighton Town to remain five points adrift.

The challengers meet in a huge contest at the Recreation Ground on Saturday.

All fixtures were wiped out on Saturday.

Most Read

St Albans pub shuts due to lack of business

The leaseholder of The Rose and Crown pub in St Albans handed back the keys to Punch Pubs this week. Picture: Matt Adams

Mother holds tattooing event in St Albans in memory of daughter who died by suicide

Tanya with her mum, Leanda, who is hosting the tattooing event in St Albans to raise money and awareness. Picture: Supplied

Can you help police after a man died in a crash?

Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Serious crash closes A405 near M25 and M1

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

Flood alert in force near Hatfield, Potters Bar and London Colney

A yellow weather warning is in place today due to Storm Dennis. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Most Read

St Albans pub shuts due to lack of business

The leaseholder of The Rose and Crown pub in St Albans handed back the keys to Punch Pubs this week. Picture: Matt Adams

Mother holds tattooing event in St Albans in memory of daughter who died by suicide

Tanya with her mum, Leanda, who is hosting the tattooing event in St Albans to raise money and awareness. Picture: Supplied

Can you help police after a man died in a crash?

Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Serious crash closes A405 near M25 and M1

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

Flood alert in force near Hatfield, Potters Bar and London Colney

A yellow weather warning is in place today due to Storm Dennis. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Football round-up: London Colney beat the weather and give Cheshunt a difficult evening

Jack Mace went close for London Colney in their Herts Senior Cup match at home to Cheshunt. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Have you seen this teenager missing from Hemel Hempstead?

Can you help find this missing man? Picture: Supplied

Harpenden teacher launches recipe website after three personal tragedies

Claire Gilles in the kitchen.

Bonus point win puts Harpenden in the mix for promotion

A muddy Harpenden kept their shock promotion charge on track with victory at Ruislip.

Mavericks ready to battle for play-offs says boss as league gets ‘stronger and stronger’

Saracens Mavericks' director of netball Kat Ratnapala during the pre-season friendly with Wasps. Picture: STEVE PORTER
Drive 24