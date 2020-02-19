Football round-up: London Colney beat the weather and give Cheshunt a difficult evening

Jack Mace went close for London Colney in their Herts Senior Cup match at home to Cheshunt.

Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division action across the district was in short supply this week as the weather conditions hit hard with London Colney the only team to get a game in.

That came on Tuesday night when they hosted Cheshunt in the quarter-final of the Herts Senior Cup.

And the division's basement club put in a stirring effort against the Isthmian Premier Division side, only losing 2-0 courtesy of a Reece Beckles-Richards brace.

Colney Heath and Harpenden Town were both due to be in league action, at home to Biggleswade United and Dunstable Town respectively.

Both matches were called off following a downpour two hours before kick-off.

The Magpies did have the satisfaction of seeing title rivals Tring Athletic lose 3-2 to Leighton Town to remain five points adrift.

The challengers meet in a huge contest at the Recreation Ground on Saturday.

All fixtures were wiped out on Saturday.