Wet weather starts Christmas holidays earlier than planned for SSML Premier Division sides

PUBLISHED: 13:29 24 December 2019

Colney Heath beat London Colney 2-0 when the sides last met in February. Picture: KARYN HADDON

The wet weather brought the Christmas break early in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division with just one match played on Saturday.

That saw Crawley Green beat Aylesbury Vale Dynamos 2-0 on their artificial surface at the Brache.

That result though did nothing to alter the positions of Colney Heath, Harpenden Town and London Colney, all of whom saw their matches bite the dust on Friday due to waterlogged pitches.

Colney Heath remain top, one point clear of Tring Athletic in second and with a game in hand. Harpenden are a further six points behind in fourth.

London Colney meanwhile continue to battle at the other end of the table and they remain 20th.

All three will have their fingers crossed for a match when the league resumes on Saturday, not least the Colney pair who meet in the first derby of the year at the Recreation Ground.

Harps meanwhile go to Edgware Town.

