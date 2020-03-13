Spartan South Midlands League postponed indefinitely and 'with immediate effect'

Colney Heath and London Colney are just two of the teams affected by the decision of the SSML. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

The Spartan South Midlands League has been postponed indefinitely following the increased threat of the Coronavirus.

The league, which starts at step five of the non-league pyramid and the ninth level of English football, has not given a date for any resumption but the decision will start immediately, meaning all fixtures tomorrow (Saturday) are postponed.

In a statement the league said: 'After careful consideration the management board of the Spartan South Midlands Football League has decided that all league and cup fixtures within the league will be suspended with immediate effect, that is from and including Saturday, March 14, until further notice or until advised differently by the Football Association.

'The league will keep the situation under constant review and will update clubs as and when information is made available by the authorities.

'We hope that all clubs will understand the reasons behind the decision and look forward to your usual support and co-operation.'

Their ruling comes hot on the heels of the Premier League, EFL, Women's Super League and Women's Championship's collective decision to postpone all fixtures until April 3.

That reversal was prompted by the positive high-profile cases of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Bradley Hudson-Odoi.

A statement from the FA said: 'The decision is being made purely on the number of cases requiring self-isolation and the impact on facilities. Given the steps being taken across clubs, there is no alternative but for today's action.

'However, all parties are committed at this time to trying to complete this season's domestic fixture programme and are liaising to establish appropriate options to do so.'