Advanced search

Spartan South Midlands League postponed indefinitely and 'with immediate effect'

PUBLISHED: 13:29 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 13 March 2020

Colney Heath and London Colney are just two of the teams affected by the decision of the SSML. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Colney Heath and London Colney are just two of the teams affected by the decision of the SSML. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

The Spartan South Midlands League has been postponed indefinitely following the increased threat of the Coronavirus.

The league, which starts at step five of the non-league pyramid and the ninth level of English football, has not given a date for any resumption but the decision will start immediately, meaning all fixtures tomorrow (Saturday) are postponed.

In a statement the league said: 'After careful consideration the management board of the Spartan South Midlands Football League has decided that all league and cup fixtures within the league will be suspended with immediate effect, that is from and including Saturday, March 14, until further notice or until advised differently by the Football Association.

'The league will keep the situation under constant review and will update clubs as and when information is made available by the authorities.

'We hope that all clubs will understand the reasons behind the decision and look forward to your usual support and co-operation.'

Their ruling comes hot on the heels of the Premier League, EFL, Women's Super League and Women's Championship's collective decision to postpone all fixtures until April 3.

That reversal was prompted by the positive high-profile cases of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Bradley Hudson-Odoi.

A statement from the FA said: 'The decision is being made purely on the number of cases requiring self-isolation and the impact on facilities. Given the steps being taken across clubs, there is no alternative but for today's action.

'However, all parties are committed at this time to trying to complete this season's domestic fixture programme and are liaising to establish appropriate options to do so.'

Most Read

Coronavirus round-up - action steps up across Hertfordshire

Washing your hands with warm, soapy water is a prerequisite to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

St Albans GP surgery closes to reduce risk of coronavirus infection

The Maltings Surgery in St Albans has closed amid fears of coronavirus infection. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus round-up: what Hertfordshire is doing to prevent an outbreak

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have you seen Evie who went missing from St Albans?

Evie Halkyard, 15, was seen at around 1.30pm, yesterday, in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police.

Man jailed following stabbing in St Albans

Michael Summerville was jailed for nine years and nine months after a stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Coronavirus round-up - action steps up across Hertfordshire

Washing your hands with warm, soapy water is a prerequisite to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

St Albans GP surgery closes to reduce risk of coronavirus infection

The Maltings Surgery in St Albans has closed amid fears of coronavirus infection. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus round-up: what Hertfordshire is doing to prevent an outbreak

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have you seen Evie who went missing from St Albans?

Evie Halkyard, 15, was seen at around 1.30pm, yesterday, in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police.

Man jailed following stabbing in St Albans

Michael Summerville was jailed for nine years and nine months after a stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Spartan South Midlands League postponed indefinitely and ‘with immediate effect’

Colney Heath and London Colney are just two of the teams affected by the decision of the SSML. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Coronavirus update: St Albans music venue The Horn ‘open as normal’

The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

February was sunny with some snow

Rothamsted Research, which collates Harpenden's weather data. Photo: Danny Loo.

St Albans church fun day cancelled as part of coronavirus clampdown

St Paul's Church in St Albans.

Big wins and performances for St Albans City Youth

One of the many St Albans City Youth teams.
Drive 24