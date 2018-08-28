Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

SSML Premier Division: Pacesetters get upper hand over London Colney and Harpenden Town

PUBLISHED: 20:05 21 November 2018

Harpenden Town manager Danny Plumb. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Town manager Danny Plumb. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

It was a tough Saturday for both London Colney and Harpenden Town as they battled the top two sides in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

The Blueboys were battling league leaders Tring Athletic at Cotlandswick but ended up falling to a 3-0 defeat.

Two goals from Ashton Campbell and one for Mark Riddick were enough for Tring.

Harpenden had their hands full with a trip to second-placed Biggleswade FC and despite the 4-1 loss they gave a good account of themselves.

It was only 1-0 at half-time following an Alex Marsh penalty and Harps started the second period on the attack.

However a shot from distance from Matt Richardson and a deflected effort a few minutes later made it three.

Dan Stewart did pull one back but Ryan Inskip finished the scoring late on.

Harpenden go to Edgware Town on Saturday while London Colney are at home to Biggleswade United.

More news stories

Hertfordshire top businesses booming despite Brexit uncertainty

11:28 Mia Jankowicz
Hertfordshire Limited 2018: L-R Jeremy Read, Keith Thompson, Sally Ann Forsythe and Adrian Hawkins. Picture: supplied by Grant Thornton

The top 200 companies in Hertfordshire have “every reason to be confident about the future”- even with Brexit looming, say the authors of a new report.

St Albans care home operator holds awards at Sopwell House

11:16 Fraser Whieldon
Hertfordshire County Council leader David Williams at the Quantum Care Annual Care Awards at Sopwell House, St Albans. Picture: Mark Adkins.

A St Albans care home operator has held its annual awards at Sopwell House.

Delays in Sandridge after car crashes into lamppost

09:56 Anne Suslak
A car crashed into a lamppost in High Street in Sandridge. Picture: Google Street View

A car collided with a lamppost in Sandridge this morning, causing delays to traffic.

St Albans cadets out in force for High Sheriff’s Justice Service

09:39 Fraser Whieldon
The cadets lined up behind (left to right) Insp Steve Alison, High Sheriff Suzy Harvey, Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd and Hertfordshire’s Chief Constable Charlie Hall. The group is pictured on the main staircase of St Albans Museum + Gallery.

St Albans cadets have taken part in the High Sheriff’s Justice Service over the weekend.

Most read stories

Comment: Is the Evening Standard right about St Albans and Stevenage?

St Albans is

Around 16,500 fill St Albans city centre to see St Peter’s Street and Clock Tower Christmas lights switched on

The St Albans Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, November 18. Picture: Stephanie Belton.

Train disruption through St Albans after incidents

Thameslink

Mother of autistic teenager speaks out after “horrendous” treatment by St Albans hospital staff

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Multiple-vehicle crash closes part of M25

The lorry came to a rest across three lanes in a multiple vehicle crash on the M25 between Junctions 26 and 25 anticlockwise. Picture: Highways England
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide