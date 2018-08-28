SSML Premier Division: Pacesetters get upper hand over London Colney and Harpenden Town

Harpenden Town manager Danny Plumb. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

It was a tough Saturday for both London Colney and Harpenden Town as they battled the top two sides in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

The Blueboys were battling league leaders Tring Athletic at Cotlandswick but ended up falling to a 3-0 defeat.

Two goals from Ashton Campbell and one for Mark Riddick were enough for Tring.

Harpenden had their hands full with a trip to second-placed Biggleswade FC and despite the 4-1 loss they gave a good account of themselves.

It was only 1-0 at half-time following an Alex Marsh penalty and Harps started the second period on the attack.

However a shot from distance from Matt Richardson and a deflected effort a few minutes later made it three.

Dan Stewart did pull one back but Ryan Inskip finished the scoring late on.

Harpenden go to Edgware Town on Saturday while London Colney are at home to Biggleswade United.