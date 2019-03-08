Smiles for Harpenden Town as late goals provide perfect end to Baldock visit
PUBLISHED: 17:02 29 August 2019
Archant
It's a well-known saying that football can be a very cruel game - but not if you are on the same side of the 2-1 result as Harpenden Town were against Baldock Town.
The Reds were on course for win number two in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division after taking an early lead at Rothamsted Park.
Harry Holland got that after just two minutes thanks to a quick free-kick and other than two Josh Humbert headers that hit the crossbar for the home side, Baldock were comfortable at the break.
Harpenden improved in the second half but even then it still appeared as if Baldock would hold onto all three points, with one outstanding Adam Harpur save central to that.
However, with five minutes to go Jake Anthony finally found a way through from a corner and three minutes into stoppage time Matt Standen grabbed the winner.
It was Anthony's third goal in three games, following stikes in the league against Leighton Town and the League Challenge Trophy at Rayners Lane, while Standen's tally is up to two.
Harps are now fifth in the table, just one point behind leaders Eynesbury Rovers who they go to on Saturday in the FA Vase.