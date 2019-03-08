Advanced search

Smiles for Harpenden Town as late goals provide perfect end to Baldock visit

PUBLISHED: 17:02 29 August 2019

Harpenden Town V Baldock Town - Jordan Balogun for Harpenden Town shields the ball from George Ezeviel for Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Town V Baldock Town - Jordan Balogun for Harpenden Town shields the ball from George Ezeviel for Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

It's a well-known saying that football can be a very cruel game - but not if you are on the same side of the 2-1 result as Harpenden Town were against Baldock Town.

Harpenden Town V Baldock Town - Matt Crook for Harpenden Town battles with Curtis Finch for Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden Town V Baldock Town - Matt Crook for Harpenden Town battles with Curtis Finch for Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Reds were on course for win number two in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division after taking an early lead at Rothamsted Park.

Harry Holland got that after just two minutes thanks to a quick free-kick and other than two Josh Humbert headers that hit the crossbar for the home side, Baldock were comfortable at the break.

Harpenden improved in the second half but even then it still appeared as if Baldock would hold onto all three points, with one outstanding Adam Harpur save central to that.

However, with five minutes to go Jake Anthony finally found a way through from a corner and three minutes into stoppage time Matt Standen grabbed the winner.

Harpenden Town V Baldock Town - Jake Anthony for Harpenden Town shields the ball from Jamie O'Donaghue of Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden Town V Baldock Town - Jake Anthony for Harpenden Town shields the ball from Jamie O'Donaghue of Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

It was Anthony's third goal in three games, following stikes in the league against Leighton Town and the League Challenge Trophy at Rayners Lane, while Standen's tally is up to two.

Harps are now fifth in the table, just one point behind leaders Eynesbury Rovers who they go to on Saturday in the FA Vase.

