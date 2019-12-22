Advanced search

More consistency needed in New Year says Colney Heath Ladies skipper Sheree Oliver

PUBLISHED: 14:38 27 December 2019

Sheree Oliver, skipper of Colney Heath Ladies, says they need to be more consistent in 2020.

Sheree Oliver, skipper of Colney Heath Ladies, says they need to be more consistent in 2020.

Archant

Skipper Sheree Oliver says 2020 has to be a more consistent year if Colney Heath Ladies are to achieve their targets.

They finished 2019 with a draw in the league at Royston Town and a home county cup win over neighbours St Albans.

Those were two highly differing performances and the captain knows they need to do better when they return to action on Sunday, January 5, with an away trip to Wymondham Town in the Eastern Region Women's Football League Premier Division.

She said: "We're in a decent position in the league and our target this year was a cup final and top four.

"We've definitely got the squad to do that and it is still our target.

"We just need to be consistent as you could see from our first-half against St Albans which was like chalk and cheese compared to Royston.

"It was two completely different sides so if we can sort that out then there is no doubt we can move up the table."

Most Read

A family home close to outstanding Harpenden schools

Roundwood Park, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

Missing 14-year-old girl from Harpenden found

A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Harpenden has been found. Picture: Archant

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

St Albans fly-tippers fined almost £600 after dumping rubble outside supermarket

Eight shopping trolleys full of rubble were fly-tipped outside Morrisons in Hatfield Road, St Albans. Picture: St Albans district council

Harpenden school secures top spot in town rankings

Lea School Tops League Tables Picture: Lea School

Most Read

A family home close to outstanding Harpenden schools

Roundwood Park, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

Missing 14-year-old girl from Harpenden found

A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Harpenden has been found. Picture: Archant

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

St Albans fly-tippers fined almost £600 after dumping rubble outside supermarket

Eight shopping trolleys full of rubble were fly-tipped outside Morrisons in Hatfield Road, St Albans. Picture: St Albans district council

Harpenden school secures top spot in town rankings

Lea School Tops League Tables Picture: Lea School

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans home targeted by burglars

Police are appealing for information after a St Albans home was burgled. Picture: Helen Drake

More consistency needed in New Year says Colney Heath Ladies skipper Sheree Oliver

Sheree Oliver, skipper of Colney Heath Ladies, says they need to be more consistent in 2020.

Bid to stop cross-border crime leads to 70 arrests

More than 70 arrests were made as police targeted the county's motorways.

Belief and desire driving St Albans City up the table according to Snedker and Banton

Dean Snedker is aiming to keep St Albans City's improved form going for a lot longer yet. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Jordan makes Hanburys pay the penalty as Welwyn Warriors claim victory

Marshalswick Rovers attempt to break through the Forza Watford defence. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists