More consistency needed in New Year says Colney Heath Ladies skipper Sheree Oliver

Sheree Oliver, skipper of Colney Heath Ladies, says they need to be more consistent in 2020. Archant

Skipper Sheree Oliver says 2020 has to be a more consistent year if Colney Heath Ladies are to achieve their targets.

They finished 2019 with a draw in the league at Royston Town and a home county cup win over neighbours St Albans.

Those were two highly differing performances and the captain knows they need to do better when they return to action on Sunday, January 5, with an away trip to Wymondham Town in the Eastern Region Women's Football League Premier Division.

She said: "We're in a decent position in the league and our target this year was a cup final and top four.

"We've definitely got the squad to do that and it is still our target.

"We just need to be consistent as you could see from our first-half against St Albans which was like chalk and cheese compared to Royston.

"It was two completely different sides so if we can sort that out then there is no doubt we can move up the table."