St Albans City Youth girls win Buntingford tournament
PUBLISHED: 09:19 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 27 June 2019
St Albans City Youth FC's under-nine girls came out on top at the Buntingford 5-a-side festival.
They sailed through their group with a perfect record of five straight wins, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one.
A Sacha Davies double sealed a 2-0 win over Hitchin, with Alexa Johnson and Amie Bush on target in a 2-0 win over Stevenage Starlets Gold.
Demi Hall and Bush netted in a 2-1 win over Harvester, with Davies hitting a hat-trick in a 4-0 victory over Bury Rangers, as Hall added to her haul.
Bush, Johnson and Jasmine Mercer struck in a 3-0 win over Stevenage Starlets Navy and Hall scored again in a 1-1 semi-final draw with Harvesters.
City won the shoot-out 3-2 to set up a final meeting with Hitchin Belles and in an exciting climax Hall netted the only goal of the game.
St Albans: Jasmine Mercer, Jessica Reeve, Charlotte Luckhurst, Alexa Johnson, Demi Hall, Matilda Flynn, Sacha Davies, Millie Lindsay, Amie Bush.