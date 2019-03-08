St Albans City Youth girls win Buntingford tournament

St Albans City Youth FC's under-nine girls came out on top at the Buntingford 5-a-side festival.

They sailed through their group with a perfect record of five straight wins, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one.

A Sacha Davies double sealed a 2-0 win over Hitchin, with Alexa Johnson and Amie Bush on target in a 2-0 win over Stevenage Starlets Gold.

Demi Hall and Bush netted in a 2-1 win over Harvester, with Davies hitting a hat-trick in a 4-0 victory over Bury Rangers, as Hall added to her haul.

Bush, Johnson and Jasmine Mercer struck in a 3-0 win over Stevenage Starlets Navy and Hall scored again in a 1-1 semi-final draw with Harvesters.

City won the shoot-out 3-2 to set up a final meeting with Hitchin Belles and in an exciting climax Hall netted the only goal of the game.

St Albans: Jasmine Mercer, Jessica Reeve, Charlotte Luckhurst, Alexa Johnson, Demi Hall, Matilda Flynn, Sacha Davies, Millie Lindsay, Amie Bush.