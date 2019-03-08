Advanced search

St Albans City Youth girls win Buntingford tournament

PUBLISHED: 09:19 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 27 June 2019

St Albans City Youth's under-nine girls celebrate at the Buntingford festival

St Albans City Youth's under-nine girls celebrate at the Buntingford festival

St Albans City Youth FC's under-nine girls came out on top at the Buntingford 5-a-side festival.

They sailed through their group with a perfect record of five straight wins, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one.

A Sacha Davies double sealed a 2-0 win over Hitchin, with Alexa Johnson and Amie Bush on target in a 2-0 win over Stevenage Starlets Gold.

Demi Hall and Bush netted in a 2-1 win over Harvester, with Davies hitting a hat-trick in a 4-0 victory over Bury Rangers, as Hall added to her haul.

Bush, Johnson and Jasmine Mercer struck in a 3-0 win over Stevenage Starlets Navy and Hall scored again in a 1-1 semi-final draw with Harvesters.

City won the shoot-out 3-2 to set up a final meeting with Hitchin Belles and in an exciting climax Hall netted the only goal of the game.

St Albans: Jasmine Mercer, Jessica Reeve, Charlotte Luckhurst, Alexa Johnson, Demi Hall, Matilda Flynn, Sacha Davies, Millie Lindsay, Amie Bush.

Pub licensed for site of former St Albans BHS building

The former BHS site on St Peter's Street in St Albans.

Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH in St Albans

Police and ambulance parked near the incident in St Albans. Picture: Chris Telford

Plans drawn up for redevelopment of Harpenden Public Halls

Harpenden Public Halls are being turned into housing and business space. Picture: St Albans District Council

Major roadworks to cause ‘significant delays’ in St Albans, towards Hatfield

There will be traffic signals on Hatfield Road. Picture: Jim Pearson

New care home for children with autism and learning disabilities opens in St Albans

At the opening ceremony of the new St Albans care home. Picture: HCC

