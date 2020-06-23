Herts Ad Sunday League: Royston Rangers Reserves earn the respect of the league
PUBLISHED: 11:51 24 June 2020
Archant
Royston Rangers have had a decent if short history in the Herts Ad Sunday League but their reserves side hasn’t quite hit the heights – not that they care in the slightest.
The reserve squad joined the league in 2016, one year after their first-team counterparts and while they haven’t always picked up the results over the following seasons they have earned plenty of respect among their peers.
Herts Ad Sunday League press officer Brian Hubball said: “The team are one of the keenest in the league. They always arrive early for game, go through all their drills before the matches and are always efficient and cause no trouble.
“But on the pitch they seem not to be able to anything right. The last three seasons they have finished bottom of their division, conceding a total of 344 goals.
“They haven’t had a goalscorer reach double figures and have won just two and drawn two also.
“But on a Sunday morning at 9.30am they are always the first team kicking-about on the pitch. What a loyal bunch of players.”
Royston Rangers Reserves will be back for a fifth year when football resumes, kicking off in Division Four.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.