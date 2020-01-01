Advanced search

SSML Premier Division: Single-goal results bring differing emotions for Harpenden Town, Colney Heath and London Colney

PUBLISHED: 10:09 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 04 February 2020

Harpenden Town and Colney Heath meet again on the back of two very different 1-0 results. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Harpenden Town and Colney Heath set up their top of the table clash with two very different 1-0 wins.

The pair meet at the Recreation Ground tonight (Tuesday) with Harps sitting fourth in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division behind leaders Colney.

Town will arrive buoyed by Sean McMonagle's winner away to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos at the same time that the Magpies meanwhile went down to a second defeat in three games against Leighton Town.

That was Heath's first loss at home in the league for over 12 months, a run of 21 games that included 17 wins since a 3-2 success for Biggleswade United on January 12, 2019.

Sonny Newbury-Barr got the only goal for Leighton on 64 minutes, pouncing on a rebound following an Archie McClelland shot.

Colney Heath had their chances but Danny May, Jon Clements and Brett O'Connor were unable to convert the chances.

Their lead at the top of the division is now five points from Tring Athletic who do have a game in hand.

London Colney also lost 1-0, going down to Potton United at Cotlandswick.

The winner came on 28 minutes through Sam Willis and leaves the Blueboys at the bottom of the table.

They are also in action tonight when they host Leighton Town.

Both games kick-off at 7.45pm.

