Record breakers Colney Heath win again as Lions are dumped out of FA Vase

Colney Heath V London Lions - Colney Heath celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Colney Heath made it seven wins out of seven this season and set a club record of 18 games undefeated, a streak going back to March, thanks to a 4-0 win at home to London Lions in the FA Vase.

Three goals in the opening 25 minutes did the damage for the Magpies who host Haverhill Rovers in the next round, the side they beat 6-1 in the FA Cup in Suffolk last month.

Jon Clements started the rout on five minutes and hit the bar shortly after as the Magpies pressed.

The second soon arrived though on 15 minutes, Taylor Cobb linking with Spencer Clarke-Mardel to set up George Devine for the finish.

Jack Woods made it three with a shot off the underside of the bar and from there the home side managed the game well.

Charlie May had to make a couple of good saves but the Magpies could have had more before finally making it four with five minutes remaining.

Andy Sears-Black got it from the edge of the box with a sweet low drive.