Professional football given indefinite extension to allow season to finish

The FA have given an indefinite extension to allow the Premier League and EFL to finish this season. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA PA Wire/PA Images

The FA have announced their hope to finish the season with an indefinite extension – although it only applies to the “professional game”.

They confirmed that the suspension affecting the Premier League and EFL would be stretched from April 3 to April 30 at the earliest but says as per their rules and regulations, all leagues outside the top four divisions are responsible for determining the length of their own playing season.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Football Association said: “The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.

“We’re united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019-20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.

“We’ve collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition.

“The FA’s rules and regulations state that ‘the season shall terminate not later than June 1’ and ‘each competition shall, within the limit laid down by the FA, determine the length of its own playing season’.

“However, our board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019-20 season in relation to professional football.

“Additionally, we’ve collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than Thursday, April 30.

“The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.

“We will continue to follow government advice and work collaboratively to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the season when the conditions allow.”