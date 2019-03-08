Advanced search

Pre-season friendlies announced for Harpenden Town

PUBLISHED: 10:52 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 19 June 2019

New Harpenden Town boss Martin Standen will lead his team in four pre-season games. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Harpenden Town boss Martin Standen will lead his team in four pre-season games. Picture: DANNY LOO

Archant

Harpenden Town's preparations ahead of the new season are continuing with the announcement of their pre-season friendlies.

With their clubhouse and Rothamsted Park ground out of bounds for the time being while work continues on the leisure centre, only four games have been released so far, all of them away.

But there is still plenty of mouth-watering ties for new manager Martin Standen's team.

They face Southern Premier League Central Division pair Biggleswade Town and Royston Town on July 6 and July 16 respectively.

Both games will take place at the County Ground in Letchworth.

They are followed by trips to Bedford and Standen's old club Bovingdon on July 20 and 27.

The new boss has yet to announce any new signings but pre-season training begins on Saturday with all sessions taking place at Roundwood Park School.

Fixtures for the now 21-team Spartan South Midlands Premier Division season are expected to be released in July.

