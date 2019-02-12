Advanced search

Points escape London Colney despite much better performances

PUBLISHED: 16:30 28 February 2019

Chris Griffin's goal against Cockfosters was described on London Colney's Twitter feed as

Chris Griffin's goal against Cockfosters was described on London Colney's Twitter feed as "an absolute worldy". Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

London Colney’s week saw them only pick up one point but they may feel they could have got a few more.

They started with a thrilling game on Saturday with a stirring comeback earning them a 2-2 draw at Cockfosters.

George Beattie had scored twice just passed the midway point of the first-half to give the hosts a solid advantage.

However, there would be drama by the end as the Blueboys battled back.

First Chris Griffin hit a shot that bamboozled the Cockfosters’ defence and nestle in the back of the net.

And Colney drew level thanks to an effort from Kit Brown.

They could have won it late on but had to settle for a point.

That looked as if it would be their prize on Tuesday night away to Tring Athletic.

But with five minutes to go the hosts were awarded a penalty for handball after a thunderbolt of a strike.

The protests earned Jack Mace a red card and Kieran Turner converted the spot-kick.

Most Read

St Albans cafe owner fears going out of business when supermarket sells bacon rolls

Smokehouse Deli owner Gelsomino Picciuto with staff and regular customer Keith Titmus. Picture: DANNY LOO

Driver speeding, texting, on drugs and without seatbelt when he died in St Albans accident

Oaklands lane, Smallford. Car crash.

Road closed after fire in St Albans city centre

Police closed Verulam Road in St Albans after a fire in the cellar of a commercial property.

St Albans man appears on popular BBC programmes twice in one week

Raff and Anne outside of their semi-detached property in St Albans on the Best House in Town. Picture: Sidney Street Productions

As seen on TV: Inside some of the best houses in town

Artist Stuart Beck outside his St Albans home, which was crowned top terrace in The Best House in Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

