Points escape London Colney despite much better performances

Chris Griffin's goal against Cockfosters was described on London Colney's Twitter feed as "an absolute worldy". Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

London Colney’s week saw them only pick up one point but they may feel they could have got a few more.

They started with a thrilling game on Saturday with a stirring comeback earning them a 2-2 draw at Cockfosters.

George Beattie had scored twice just passed the midway point of the first-half to give the hosts a solid advantage.

However, there would be drama by the end as the Blueboys battled back.

First Chris Griffin hit a shot that bamboozled the Cockfosters’ defence and nestle in the back of the net.

And Colney drew level thanks to an effort from Kit Brown.

They could have won it late on but had to settle for a point.

That looked as if it would be their prize on Tuesday night away to Tring Athletic.

But with five minutes to go the hosts were awarded a penalty for handball after a thunderbolt of a strike.

The protests earned Jack Mace a red card and Kieran Turner converted the spot-kick.