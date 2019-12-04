Advanced search

Harpenden continue their rise up the table

PUBLISHED: 11:19 05 December 2019

Carl Mensah got his first goal for Harpenden Town after making the switch from WGC. Picture: DANNY LOO

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

They have beaten league leaders Tring Athletic and Biggleswade United in recent weeks and now they have added the scalp of Oxhey Jets - another of the top six in the SSML Premier Division.

There were two subtle differences this time round though despite once again going behind.

Firstly this was a 3-1 win, and not by a solitary goal as the previous two were, and the second difference was this one came away from Rothamsted Park.

It briefly lifted them into fourth in the table until a midweek win for Biggleswade saw them slip back to fifth but they are still just six points behind leading pair Tring and Colney Heath and a mere two adrift of third-placed Newport Pagnell Town.

They didn't get the best of starts at the Boundary Stadium with no real creation meaning striker Chris Blunden was starved of service.

And the relentless drive of the Jets forced an error and a penalty, Tarik Dallas' hand interfering with a cross.

The spot-kick was turned in by Reece Cameron but after a lacklustre opening half Harpenden were gifted a leveller just before the break.

A dangerous corner by George Robinson was headed towards goal by Carl Mensah and although his effort was parried on the line the ball continued into the back of the net with a touch from an Oxhey defender.

And it was a completely different story after the break with Harps looking like a different side.

They claimed the advantage from another set-piece, this one a dipping ball from a corner to the back post which Dallas fired downwards and in with his head.

The comeback was completed courtesy of a lob from Ryan Plowright that flew over the head of the Oxhey keeper.

Harpenden face yet another tough game on Saturday when they host Eynesbury Rovers, fresh from their progression to the fourth round of the FA Vase.

They are then at home to Dunstable Town on Tuesday night.

