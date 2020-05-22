Advanced search

Herts Ad Sunday League: Oaks celebrate recording their 25th year in the league

PUBLISHED: 10:44 24 May 2020

Oaks FC season 1995-96: Back row: Daryl Parker (secretary), Nick Grubb, Philip Metcalfe, Rob Dew, Julian Phillips, Eddie Donoghue (player-manager), Steve Hartnup, Toby Andrews, James Lorkin, Richard Collins, David Hartnup. Front: Nick Georgiou, Jason Bailey, Matt Green,?Iain Simmonds (captain), Gary Scott, Peter Collins. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Sunday league clubs can come and go in short order which makes the milestone reached by one of the Herts Ad Sunday League sides even more noteworthy.

Daryl ‘Denz’ Parker and Ed Donoghue of Oaks. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLDaryl ‘Denz’ Parker and Ed Donoghue of Oaks. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Oaks have just celebrated their 25th year and still have original founders Daryl ‘Denz’ Parker and Eddie Donoghue among their number.

Parker has been secretary throughout their history while Donoghue has been player or manager for the same period, scoring nine goals along the way.

There has been some success too.

They have three title wins in Divisions One, Four and Five as well as runners-up on six occasions.

Harry Hunt, Oaks top marksman with 146 goals. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLHarry Hunt, Oaks top marksman with 146 goals. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Their only cup success was in the Junior Cup in the 2010-11 season but again there are a few silver medals in that competition and the Intermediate Cup, losing to Skew Bridge in 2002-03.

The club also ran a reserve team for seven seasons.

Scoring goals has never been much of a problem. Jason Bailey was the first prolific striker, leading the scoring charts in four of the first five seasons and hitting 31 goals in year one.

The top goal machine was Harry Hunt who managed 146 goals in a six-season spell while Paul Goom hit 58 in just two years.

Julian Phillips and Haydn Williams are among the club’s long-serving players. Phillips scored 97 times over 19 seasons while Williams hit 93 in 14 years.

