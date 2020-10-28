Oaklands Wolves stay unbeaten after derby success over Colney Heath Ladies Reserves

Oaklands Wolves took on Colney Heath Ladies Reserves in the Beds & Herts League.

Oaklands Wolves Ladies continued their unbeaten start in the Beds & Herts Women’s Football League Premier Division with a 4-1 win over neighbours Colney Heath Res.

The sides traded chances in the first half but neither were able to find a way through, Millie Guest coming closet for Wolves with a shot off the post.

However, it was a different story in the second period.

Jessica Caveree had already seen a shot turned around the post by goalkeeper Sophie Moulding when Wolves took the lead.

It came from a corner, Holly Williams bundling in from close range, but Colney drew level almost immediately when a cross from Emily Frost was swept in by Elsbeth Cunningham.

However, hot-shot striker Ellie Lovelock put them back in front with an effort off the underside of the bar and Moulding had to make good saves from both Lovelock and Molly Slade before Oaklands bagged the best goal of the afternoon for number three.

Grainne Kellett delivered the final pass after a great move down the left with Georga Knight the scorer.

Slade had a shot tipped around the post while Holly Rossington rattled the crossbar before the former wrapped up the win with a free-kick from 35 yards in the final minutes.

Oaklands Wolves Res also won, beating Bury Rangers 2-1 away from home.

Victoria Lye set up Jake Wallis for the first and Rachel King scored what turned out to be the winner on 70 minutes following a neat pass from Chelsea Howcutt.

Colney Heath’s first team meanwhile came out on top in a barnstorming Eastern Region Premier Division game with Bedford, winning 4-3.

Nicola Puddick got a hat-trick while Mia Pinkham picked up one.

They sit fourth after three wins from their opening four games.