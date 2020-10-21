Two big wins for Oaklands Wolves ladies

Both the first-team and the reserves at Oaklands Wolves Ladies picked up big wins on Sunday. Archant

Ellie Lovelock’s shooting boots remain firmly on her feet after she bagged a hat-trick in Oaklands Wolves’ 5-0 win at Hartham in the Beds & Herts Women’s Football League Premier Division.

The treble means she is up to five from the opening two games after getting both in the 2-2 draw on the opening day at home to Hemel Hempstead.

She had got one by half-time against Hartham, Ellen Salter getting the other, and the pair added one more each before Lovelock claimed her third.

Wolves are now second in the early table, two points behind leaders Herts Vipers.

Oaklands’ reserves had an even better day than the first time as they ran out 9-1 winners at home to Bedwell Rangers in Division Three.

Emily McMillian, Chelsea Howcutt and Alice King all had shots either saved or blocked before Wolves finally took the lead on nine minutes.

Eleanor Keating did well down the right before crossing for McMillan to stroke home from close range.

Rachel King made it two six minutes later with a long-range drive and although the Wolves pressed, it was Bedwell who got the only other goal before half-time, Jess Sullivan beating keeper Caitlin Dixon with a snapshot in off the post.

King and Howcutt both went close in the early stages of the second half but once Jake Wallis made it three with a curling shot, the goals started to flow with regularity.

Howcutt made it 4-1 with a delightful lob and Wallis hit three more to make it 7-1.

Dixon still had to make a couple of good saves but King made it 8-1 and a fifth for Wallis, with a clever chip over the advancing keeper, finished off the scoring.

Oaklands Wolves Res: Dixon, Chamock, Barresi, Haig, A.King, R.King, Lang, Howcutt, Keating, A.Lye, V.Lye, McMillan, Moule, Riches, Trounce, Wallis.