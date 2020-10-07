Oaklands Wolves Ladies win charity medals thanks to victory over Garston

The victorious Oaklands Wolves Ladies after beating Garston in a charity match. Archant

Oaklands Wolves Ladies secured their first medals under their new name with a charity win over Garston.

Wolves, who were known as St Albans Ladies originally, met Garston with Mind being the charity to benefit.

The two sides should have met in last year’s League Cup final and it was Wolves who came out on top, winning 4-2 with all four goals scored by Ellie Lovelock.

Garston had taken the lead on 18 minutes through Jade Roberts but by half-time Oaklands led 2-1, Kerry Twigg assisting on both and the second a screamer from 25 yards.

The rest of the goals came in the final 10 minutes.

A mazy run by Sophie Hull was ended by a foul in the box, Lovelock getting her third, but Garston scored a retaken penalty of their own three minutes later, Lauren Croucher judged to have moved in saving the first one.

But Hull and Lovelock combined late on to settle the contest with another long-range effort.