Oaklands College and Arsenal Women launch football academy

PUBLISHED: 12:43 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 14 August 2019

Oaklands College have launced a Women's academy in association with Super League champions Arsenal. Picture: JOHN WALTON/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Oaklands College are to give promising footballers a route into the game with the launch of a Women's Football Academy in association with Arsenal.

The academy, which starts next month, will combine "football excellence with academic studies".

Students at the St Albans-based college will have the opportunity to study a wide variety of courses including A-Level and vocational qualifications as well having access to FA licensed coaches, working in conjunction with the Women's Super League champions, and physiotherapy and strength and conditioning coaching.

From 2020 the college will be the further education provider for Arsenal's WSL U21s academy programme.

The first of the open trials will be held on Wednesday, August 21, between 2pm and 4pm with a second running on August 27.

There will also be an opportunity to meet college staff and discuss academic interests.

To register for the trials go to https://forms.gle/u4z8yid2hRZHT5L66

