Norwich City eye Colney Heath’s former talented teen starlet Newton

PUBLISHED: 06:58 20 March 2019

Joe Newton turns inside his man in the match between Royston Town v Banbury United. Picture: DANNY LOO

Joe Newton turns inside his man in the match between Royston Town v Banbury United. Picture: DANNY LOO

Joe Newton’s impressive performances for Royston Town have attracted interest from Championship side Norwich City.

Joe Newton in action for Colney Heath against Arlesey Town in October. Picture: DANNY LOOJoe Newton in action for Colney Heath against Arlesey Town in October. Picture: DANNY LOO

The talented youngster joined the Crows from Colney Heath and since joining the club the teenager has made 16 appearances.

Royston boss Steve Castle said: “Newton has been excellent. He has performed superb for a 17-year-old and has also raised a few eyebrows with people I know in the professional game.

“He’s been terrific. We have had a problem with the left-back situation but he has helped us with his fitness and is performing very well.

“I’m sure he’ll get some opportunities [at the professional level].

“If he keeps his feet firmly on the ground, which I’m sure he will because he is a tremendous boy, then there is no reason why he couldn’t give it a go.”

