Advanced search

FA void lower non-league season with all results expunged

PUBLISHED: 16:55 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 26 March 2020

Colney Heath have had their title and promotion hopes expunged after the FA voided the season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Colney Heath have had their title and promotion hopes expunged after the FA voided the season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

The non-league football season below the top two steps is over – with dire consequences for Colney Heath but relief for London Colney.

In a statement issued from the FA they said that “all results will be expunged” with no promotion or relegation of clubs between steps three and six and no promotion to step two”.

It means Colney Heath will not be given the chance to complete their title chase in Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division while the likes of Royston Town, Berkhamsted and Welwyn Garden City will also miss out on the chance of promotion to their highest ever level of football.

The flip side of the coin is London Colney who were cast adrift at the foot of the SSML Premier Division and looked destined to be relegated.

In a brief, clearly emotional but dignified response on Twitter, the Magpies said: “We are surprised at the FA’s decision announced today but have no official comment to make while far more important events are ongoing in our hospitals and communities.

“Be safe, stay home.”

Welwyn Garden City choose the same social media to put out a response themselves.

They said: “This announcement takes nothing away from what [manager] Nick Ironton, his management team and the players have achieved for WGC.

“We thank them all for their hard work and dedication over the season.”

The statement from the FA said: “These are challenging circumstances for English football and all decisions taken are in the best interests of the game and in consultation across key stakeholders.

“Our primary concern will always be for the safety and welfare of clubs, players, staff, officials, volunteers and supporters during this unprecedented time.

“Today’s steps take into account the financial impact during this uncertain period, whilst considering the fairest method on how the sporting outcomes for the season will be decided with the integrity of the leagues in mind.

“The FA and NLS steps three to six have reached a consensus that their 2019-20 season will now be brought to an end and all results will be expunged.

“This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between NLS steps three to six and no promotion to NLS step two.

“These decisions will also apply to the leagues and clubs who play at NLS step seven.

“We will continue to assist and support the National League to determine the outcome of its 2019-20 season as quickly as possible.

“The planned implementation of the restructure of the NLS will also now be deferred until the start of the 2021-22 season.”

That consultation with the National League could mean that St Albans City may have to finish their season.

They are battling at the foot of the National League South table and have seven games to go.

And while no decision has been made on relegation from that division, the lack of any promoted teams would cast that in doubt.

A letter from the FA and tweeted out by the SSML backed that up as it specifically said there would be “no relegation from step two”.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on St Albans flat after reports of firearm

Armed police in Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Edward Gillson

St Albans Mad Squirrel granted permission to be ‘drinking establishment’

Mad Squirrel overlooks St Albans Cathedral.

Woman dies at Watford General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

Harpenden Estate purchase postponed due to coronavirus impact

Plans to purchase the Harpenden Estate have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: DANNY LOO

Changes to parking restrictions in St Albans during coronavirus crisis

St Albans district council is relaxing on-street parking restrictions and allowing overnight parking in its car parks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Armed police swoop on St Albans flat after reports of firearm

Armed police in Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Edward Gillson

St Albans Mad Squirrel granted permission to be ‘drinking establishment’

Mad Squirrel overlooks St Albans Cathedral.

Woman dies at Watford General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

Harpenden Estate purchase postponed due to coronavirus impact

Plans to purchase the Harpenden Estate have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: DANNY LOO

Changes to parking restrictions in St Albans during coronavirus crisis

St Albans district council is relaxing on-street parking restrictions and allowing overnight parking in its car parks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Emergency appeal launched by Paradise Wildlife Park to help its animals

A jaguar at Paradise Wildlife Park, which has launched an appeal to help with the upkeep of the animals during the site's closure due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Alma Leaper, supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

FA void lower non-league season with all results expunged

Colney Heath have had their title and promotion hopes expunged after the FA voided the season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Animal charities in Hertfordshire persevere through coronavirus crisis

Animal charities are still supporting animals across the county throughout the coronavirus crisis. Picture: RSPCA

St Albans Rainbow Trails to spread positivity met with ‘phenomenal’ response

Preet Cox, who started the St Albans Rainbow Trails group, with her three sons Theo, Charlie and Harrison and husband James. Picture: Preet Cox
Drive 24