FA void lower non-league season with all results expunged

Colney Heath have had their title and promotion hopes expunged after the FA voided the season. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

The non-league football season below the top two steps is over – with dire consequences for Colney Heath but relief for London Colney.

In a statement issued from the FA they said that “all results will be expunged” with no promotion or relegation of clubs between steps three and six and no promotion to step two”.

It means Colney Heath will not be given the chance to complete their title chase in Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division while the likes of Royston Town, Berkhamsted and Welwyn Garden City will also miss out on the chance of promotion to their highest ever level of football.

The flip side of the coin is London Colney who were cast adrift at the foot of the SSML Premier Division and looked destined to be relegated.

In a brief, clearly emotional but dignified response on Twitter, the Magpies said: “We are surprised at the FA’s decision announced today but have no official comment to make while far more important events are ongoing in our hospitals and communities.

“Be safe, stay home.”

Welwyn Garden City choose the same social media to put out a response themselves.

They said: “This announcement takes nothing away from what [manager] Nick Ironton, his management team and the players have achieved for WGC.

“We thank them all for their hard work and dedication over the season.”

The statement from the FA said: “These are challenging circumstances for English football and all decisions taken are in the best interests of the game and in consultation across key stakeholders.

“Our primary concern will always be for the safety and welfare of clubs, players, staff, officials, volunteers and supporters during this unprecedented time.

“Today’s steps take into account the financial impact during this uncertain period, whilst considering the fairest method on how the sporting outcomes for the season will be decided with the integrity of the leagues in mind.

“The FA and NLS steps three to six have reached a consensus that their 2019-20 season will now be brought to an end and all results will be expunged.

“This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between NLS steps three to six and no promotion to NLS step two.

“These decisions will also apply to the leagues and clubs who play at NLS step seven.

“We will continue to assist and support the National League to determine the outcome of its 2019-20 season as quickly as possible.

“The planned implementation of the restructure of the NLS will also now be deferred until the start of the 2021-22 season.”

That consultation with the National League could mean that St Albans City may have to finish their season.

They are battling at the foot of the National League South table and have seven games to go.

And while no decision has been made on relegation from that division, the lack of any promoted teams would cast that in doubt.

A letter from the FA and tweeted out by the SSML backed that up as it specifically said there would be “no relegation from step two”.