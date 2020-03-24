Non-league football season officially over as some clubs left sweating on final FA decision

The Spartan South Midlands League is officially over although no decision on any final outcome has been made. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

The FA has instructed all step five and six leagues that their season is now officially over.

A statement released by the Essex Senior League on Twitter said the decision on what happens next is yet to be decided but potentially it could be voided completely.

This would mean that Colney Heath, top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division, could miss out on the title and promotion.

On the flip side, London Colney, who are bottom of the table, would retain their status.

Saffron Walden Town are another right in the thick of a promotion battle in the ESL.

The Essex statement said: “Following on from the pre-arranged webex meeting today with the FA and our colleagues in step five and six leagues, the FA have confirmed that the 2019-20 season must end immediately.

“The consensus was there is no option of any football being played for the rest of this season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Even if the FA were to extend it wasn’t going to be possible to complete remaining games, also subject to being allowed to socialise by May.

“The FA League Committee are to determine the terms of that conclusion which seems at present to be a 50:50 split between points-per-game promotion and relegation or to completely null and void the season.

“That decision is not the leagues to make but the FA Leagues Committee.

“Once a decision is conveyed to the leagues it will be consistent across the National League System.

“If null and void is the FA decision there will be no promotion or relegation for this season.”

If the decision does run across the whole of the National League South then Royston Town could also miss out on promotion to the step two and either the National League North or South while it may also indicate that Stevenage would avoid relegation from League Two.