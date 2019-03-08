No shame in FA Cup exit as Magpies press high-flying Corby all the way to the end

George Devine celebrates with Dom Knaggs and Chris Blunden after equalising for Colney Heath in their FA Cup tie against Corby Town. Picture: JIM WHITTAMORE Archant

If Colney Heath have any fears about any potential promotion to the higher league then this game should ease them.

The 3-1 loss at home to Corby Town may have ended their FA Cup adventure in the first qualifying round but the Magpies made their Northamptonshire opponents work every inch of the way for it.

The Steelmen are arguably one of the best sides currently at step four. They sit second in Southern League Division One Central with three wins and two draws from their opening five games and only missed out on promotion following a heartbreaking extra-time defeat to Bromsgrove Sporting in last year's play-off final.

But the Magpies too are in excellent form and the contest was a highly-anticipated affair beforehand.

The hosts had started brightly with a couple of goalmouth scrambles and one cross-shot from Dominic Knaggs that flew across the face of goal.

But Corby took the lead on 16 minutes with their first real attack, Jordan Crawford's low cross swept in by the prolific Stephen Diggin.

That goal didn't open up any floodgates though and the Magpies found an equaliser on 32 minutes.

Jon Clements was the architect, beating two defenders before supplying a perfect cross for George Devine to plant a firm header beyond Dan George.

Devine headed wide minutes later following another good ball, this one from Knaggs, but just before the break Town retook the lead, Diggin again on target.

The second period saw Colney try their level best to get back into the game.

Chris Griffin nodded inches wide at the back post after connecting with a Jack Woods cross and Andy Sears-Black did likewise as his height caused more problems for the Corby defence.

Danny May almost scored from a free-kick but Corby, who did have their chances after the break, finally put the game to bed in the 84th minute thanks to a fine run and goal from John Dean.

Colney's response was a 5-4 penalty win in the Herts Charity Shield over Oxhey Jets after a 1-1 draw, Devine again the scorer.

The reserves meanwhile won 2-1 in their Herts Senior County League match at Oxhey Jets Reserves, Danny Collins and Max O'Shea the men on target.