Harpenden Town in no rush to appoint successor to Martin Standen

Martin Standen (right) has left his role as Harpenden Town manager to become assistant boss at Southern League Bedford Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Harpenden Town are going to take their time in appointing a permanent successor to manager Martin Standen who has left the club to take up the role of assistant manager at Southern League Bedford Town.

Coach Mickey Nathan took charge of Tuesday night's Herts Charity Shield quarter-final at London Colney.

Even though that ended in a 2-1 defeat, George Robinson getting the goal, it was still a positive performance with only their finishing letting them down.

And the former Colney Heath boss will be in charge for the "foreseeable future" according to chairman Roman Motyczak, starting with Saturday's trip to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos

Motyczak said: "We are just trying to reach out to people who we know who can help. We don't want to rock the boat too much.

"Mickey has the full support of the committee and has been a part of getting us up to fourth.

"It's not all about one person but he will need resources.

"Most of the players are staying. We just need to get through the next few games."

The Harpenden chairman has options though, admitting to HertsAdSport that there has been plenty of interest already, with applications and people being recommended to them.

"That's flattering and a credit to Martin that people want to look at us," he said.

"We are not one of the most attractive options in the league."

And Motyczak thanked the former boss, who arrived at Rothamsted Park in May, for the work which has lifted Harpenden to fourth place in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

He said: "I've got no complaints. He has left us in a good position.

"We do have the same ambitions to go up the levels but not in the same time-frame. We do have the potential though."

Standen's move to The New Eyrie will see him work alongside close friend Mark Ducket, the boss of the Southern League Division One Central side.

Speaking on the Bedford website, Ducket said: "I'm delighted to be bringing in Martin to work alongside me at the club.

"He is like a brother to me, going back to our days where we car shared together at Stevenage. I've known him since I was 16-year-old and trust him 100 per cent.

"With this huge job, he is the perfect fit and the right man to be my assistant."