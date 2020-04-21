Advanced search

New manager at Colney Heath Ladies can’t wait to get started

PUBLISHED: 13:28 22 April 2020

Colney Heath Ladies have a new management team for next season. Picture: JAMES LATTER

There will be a change in the dugout at Colney Heath Ladies after manager Paul Gleeson reverted back to his chairman role.

In his place will come Luke Molloy as the boss and he will be assisted by Ryan Brooke as head coach.

Speaking on Twitter the new man said: “It’s an absolute honour and a privilege to become first team manager of Colney Heath Ladies.

“The club has made me feel very welcome in such a short space of time. I can’t wait to get started and get out on the training pitch. A big season ahead.”

A spokeswoman for the club said: “We’re excited for what the future will bring. Our aim is to combine a host of talented young players with our already well-established squad.”

There was also praise for the outgoing boss.

She added: To the big man, Paul Gleeson, thank you.

“Thank you for all you have done throughout your time as manager, from stepping in to then taking to the role like a duck to water.

“Enjoy reverting back to chairman.”

