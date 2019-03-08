New-look London Colney gelling well says Brinkman as they start FA Vase with a win

London Colney took on Brimsdown in the FA Vase at Cotlandswick. Archant

George Brinkman says the atmosphere in the new-look London Colney changing room is helping drive the club as they picked up yet another cup success.

The former Biggleswade United man set the Blue Boys on their way with the first in the 3-1 FA Vase win over Brimsdown, with Liam Andrews and Dave Parkinson adding the others.

And with a big FA Cup date to come on Saturday when they go to Isthmian Premier Division side Wingate & Finchley, the reward for two wins so far in that grand old competition, the striker believes the positivity among the players could help them to even more success.

"It's fantastic," he said of the atmosphere. "The squad have gelled together really well.

"A lot of us have come over from different teams but we're mixing in really well with the existing lads and there is a great vibe in the changing room.

"That's what we need to win games and it is showing on the pitch.

"The cups are going well and Wingate are a couple of levels higher but again, it's a cup game so anything can happen.

"That will be massive for the club. The cup run has brought in a lot of finance for the club.

"We'll go into it like we have all our games so far and try and win it."

This win in the Vase saw Colney 2-0 up at half-time at Cotlandswick and seemingly cruising.

But the SSML Division One side, one level below the home side, rallied after the break and it needed Parkinson's late strike to settle the nerves.

Brinkman though was delighted to get his name on the score sheet in that first half and with the way his side had played.

He said: "It's a cup game so you can't underestimate teams coming from different levels but once we got our foot in the game it was controllable.

"[My goal] was good and it's what I do.

"I try to score in every game and it's happening for me at the moment and it's happening for the team.

"We look strong, we look fantastic at times and we keep winning games which is the most important thing."

Part of the reason for that strong start was a high press that continually saw them win the ball back in dangerous areas of the pitch, even if they didn't always profit from them.

Brinkman said: "It's good when it works out like that but it starts from the back and goes through the whole team.

"The defence are always pushing us strikers and the midfield on but we should have had three and four in that first half."

Colney will now have another home game in the Vase when they play Baldock Town.