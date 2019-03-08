Advanced search

Mouth of the River: Preview time as new football season gets ready to kick-off

PUBLISHED: 20:59 01 August 2019

Time to scrunch up the chins and get back to the press box for Herts Advertiser reporter Neil Metcalfe as the new football season gets ready to kick off. Picture: DANNY LOO

Time to scrunch up the chins and get back to the press box for Herts Advertiser reporter Neil Metcalfe as the new football season gets ready to kick off. Picture: DANNY LOO

The latest Mouth of the Tyne column from Herts Ad's Neil Metcalfe sees our Geordie reporter preview the new football season.

It comes around so quick.

One minute it's April, there's a bit of sunshine and before you know it you're stood at a football ground again.

That said pre-season does seem to drag on and after 10 games already this year, I can say with certainty that this is the case.

But it shouldn't be as this campaign promises to be a fascinating one for St Albans City and all three of the SSML Premier Division clubs.

Sandridge Rovers look pretty tasty in the Herts County League too.

I've spoke to a fair few Saints players over the course of the summer and there is a quiet confidence, or in some cases a very loud one - I'm looking at you here Tom Bender - that this year could finally be the one that clinches a play-off spot and possibly promotion.

And as much as you can tell from pre-season, I've got the same feeling. This squad looks tidy and will be entertainers for sure. Even the much-maligned defence looks far more no-frills, never a bad thing in my book.

Down in the SSML could I be watching a title-winning squad?

Colney Heath are certainly one of the favourites after their storming finish to last season and eye-catching signings during the summer.

But as Jon Clements insists this year looks to be the strongest line-up of teams in recent memory.

Potton United, Baldock Town, Tring Athletic, the list of potential winners goes on and on and has to include London Colney who have been very busy bringing in impressive new faces.

Harpenden Town could feasibly be another but with a completely new squad they will go into the season as a wildcard.

If they all have the confidence of manager Martin Standen though, they will fly.

For now though catch up with plenty more from the four clubs in our special Kick-Off pull-out, inside this paper, and keep an eye on the Herts Ad throughout the year.

It's going to be a canny year kidda.

