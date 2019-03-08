More tournament success for St Albans City Youth

St Albans City Youth U11 Girls North were impressive as they reached the semi-final of the Letchworth Girls Tournament. Archant

Tournament action continued for St Albans City Youth with the U11 Girls North showing some impressive form in their event at Letchworth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans City EJA U14 enjoyed a highly successful tour of Germany and the Netherlands. St Albans City EJA U14 enjoyed a highly successful tour of Germany and the Netherlands.

They battled all the way to the semi-final of the Letchworth Girls Tournament before just falling short.

The day started with a 4-0 win over Bedford in their first group game.

Laila Brown got a hat-trick there, with Alessia Cipolla getting the other, and she was on target in the next match too, a 2-0 win against Bedwell Rangers with Teagan Scarlett also opening her account.

The third match saw a 1-1 draw with eventual winners Wootton Rangers, Scarlett grabbing the equaliser, and they rounded the group off with a 3-0 win over Hitchin Belles B with Rebecca Smith, Emily Edgecombe and Scarlett the scorers this time.

St Albans City EJA U14 enjoyed a highly successful tour of Germany and the Netherlands. St Albans City EJA U14 enjoyed a highly successful tour of Germany and the Netherlands.

The run ended against the Belles' A team in the last four as they lost 2-1, Scarlett taking her tally for the tournament to four.

And despite the exit, the North will certainly benefit from a fine day's work.

City's U14 EJA side were further afield on a tour of the Netherlands and Germany.

A match against TSV Meerbusch in Germany at phenomenal facilities was an exhibition of pass and move football from both teams, played in a wonderful spirit.

It was evenly matched throughout with TSV taking the lead in the first half only for City to sweep up the other end and equalise through Max Machen before half-time.

The heat took its toll in the second period and despite both sides having chances to win it, the game ended 1-1.

From there City moved onto VVSEC near Eindhoven for an eight-team, 11-a-side tournament, again in intense heat.

And with some delightful possession-based football they took home the trophy.

The tournament began with a 3-0 win over Destro Utrecht, courtesy of goals from Machen, Jake Berry and Thomas Pinkham and they completed the group stage with a 5-0 win over SC Woerden and a 3-0 success against the host club.

Berry added two more with James Breen, Perez Waterberg and Jamie Roper on target against Woerden and Machen, Joseph Beardon and Pinkham scored against VVSec.

Waterberg's goal decided the final 1-0 against SV Houten.