Milestone of former St Albans City Youth Hayley Ladd recognised by Wales

PUBLISHED: 10:40 05 June 2019

Former St Albans City Youth star Hayley Ladd picked up a belated 50th cap for Wales before a game with New Zealand. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Former St Albans City Youth star Hayley Ladd picked up a belated 50th cap for Wales before a game with New Zealand. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

A former St Albans City Youth star picked up a belated 50th international cup before turning in another composed performance as Wales beat New Zealand 1-0.

Hayley Ladd had reached the milestone against Italy in January after her making her debut back in 2011, ironically also against the Ferns.

She received her golden cap prior to kick-off from FAW vice-president Steve Williams and former international Danny Gibbidon.

The match itself saw Ladd, who has just left Birmingham City amid interest from Manchester United, keep New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson quiet in the opening half.

The Kiwis are heading to the World Cup now and had come into the game in Cardiff on the back of a fine win over England.

But Wales, who had another former City Youth player in the shape of Megan Wynne on the bench, had the last laugh with striker Kayleigh Green pouncing in injury-time to grab the only goal of the game, turning in a deep cross that was headed back to her.

