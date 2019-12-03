Herts Ad Sunday League: Mermaid shock Herts Cheetahs in Knockout Cup

Stephen Maitland scores Mermaids' second goal against Herts Cheetahs. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

Division Two Mermaid pulled off a big shock in the Herts Advertiser Sunday League Knockout Cup by beating Premier Division Herts Cheetahs 2-0.

James Todd of AFC London Road scored twice against Oaks in the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL James Todd of AFC London Road scored twice against Oaks in the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

A solid team performance and two goals from Stephen Maitland, midway through each half, gave them the win over the luckless Cheetahs.

Snug Bar are also through after a 4-2 success over Harpenden Colts OBs. Alex Songaila struck twice and there was one each for Johnny Brown and Scott Brown. Colts scored either side of these, Matt Shaw putting them ahead with Alex Dennehy getting what proved to be only a consolation.

There was better news for the Colts' reserves as they won 4-1 against The Gate in the Herts Ad Junior Cup. Matthew Watt put Gate ahead but goals from Sam Spranger (two), Oscar Bolton and Dan Bradley saw the Colts home.

An equally-matched Herts Ad Challenge Cup tie eventually saw Plough & Harrow win 1-0 against Welwyn Warriors. George Naismith got the only goal of the game in the second-half.

AFC London Road earned a 5-1 win in the Premier Division despite a good showing from Oaks.

James Todd (pictured left) took his tally for the season to 18 with a brace while Spencer Clarke-Mardel, Eamon Rogers and Mario Concialdi got the other strikes.

Paul Gillard replied for Oaks.

Blackberry Jacks hit five in win number five, defeating Phoenix 5-2. Roy Suttie and Scott Melville got the Phoenix goals.

Goals from Max O'Shea, Adam Wallace and Stef Geraldes helped league leaders AFC Rangers to a 3-2 win over Blacksmiths.

The Division One leaders, however, didn't have as much luck as Beehive lost 4-3 to Brookmans Park. Adam Davies got two and Pat Doherty and Chris Powell one each for Park while Zach Wallace (two) and Ryan Ewhere scored for Beehive.

Billy Farmer hit a hat-trick for St George as they beat Herts Lions 5-3 in Division Two. Andrew Cannons got the others while Mohamed Abukar (two) and Omar Bounyafe replied for the Lions.

TNF missed out on what would have been a deserved point as they lost 2-1 to Wheathampstead '89. Lee Goldsmith got both Wheato goals while Steve Orchard replied late on for TNF.

A superb second half from Blacksmiths Res saw they eventually claim a 6-0 win over Phoenix Res.

It had been 0-0 at half-time but three goals in the opening eight minutes of the second period settled the game.

Nathan Lock finished on four while Jamie Sharp and Jimmy Talbot completed the victory.

New Greens completed the double over Wrestlers with a 4-2 victory. Two goals came from Charlie Adam Betts and there was one each for Luke Hatchett and Tom Anderson.

Manager Stuart Bright scored but Brookmans Park Res still lost 4-1 to Marshalswick Rovers in Division Three while a Darren Cavaree hat-trick wasn't enough to stop Phoneix A losing 4-3 to Hatfield Seniors.

Four different scorers meant Hanburys earned a 4-0 win over St Albans Warriors. Duncan Gray, Mickey Sinnott, Montel Robinson and Taylor Fennel, his first for the club, were all on target.