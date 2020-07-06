Megan Wynne makes Bristol City stay a permanent one after switch from Tottenham Hotspur

Former St Albans City Youth player Megan Wynne has signed for Bristol City from Tottenham Hotspur. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Welwyn Garden City’s Megan Wynne has made her move to Bristol City permanent – putting pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Women’s Super League side.

The former St Albans City Youth junior had joined the Robins on loan from parent club Tottenham Hotspur in January and impressed manager Tanya Oxtoby enough to be offered this deal.

And the Welsh international is now hoping to kick on.

Speaking to the club website she said: “In my short loan spell at Bristol City I really felt at home. It was an easy decision for me, I knew this is where I wanted to be.

“I feel in this environment, surrounded by great players and under Tanya’s guidance, I can really push myself and take my game to the next level. I believe I’ve got a lot more to show.

“I have been working hard during lockdown to make sure I’m in the best shape possible to return. I can’t wait to get back into training with my team-mates now and I know we will be ready and raring to go when the season starts.

“I’m really grateful for this opportunity, it feels like there is something special being built here and I’m very excited to be a part of it.”

Wynne has won five caps for Wales where she plays alongside City Youth team-mates Josie Green, Hayley Ladd and Sarah Wiltshire.

She was also part of the FA Women’s Championship promotion-winning group as Spurs reached the Women’s Super League for the first time in 2019.

However, her three appearances this season for the Lilywhites all came from the substitutes bench and with her contract expiring, the Robins swooped in.

Oxtoby said: “We’re delighted Megan is going to be a part of our group again for the upcoming season. The energy, high standards and work rate she brings to our environment is exceptional and she’s an exciting talent.

“She has valuable experience at international level and I’m looking forward being able to work with her daily to watch her grow and develop as a player next season.”