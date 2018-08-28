Archie Mac double helps Harpenden Town grab dramatic draw with Crawley Green

Harpenden Town's Archie McClelland.

Two goals from Archie McClelland inspired Harpenden Town to grab at point in an incredible 3-3 draw at home to Crawley Green.

Harps had actually taken the lead in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division match through Callum Yeates but a lapse midway through the first half saw them concede two goals in two minutes.

And by half-time the Luton club had got themselves 3-1 ahead.

However, a penalty gave Harpenden a way back into the game and although that was saved, McClelland followed up to net the rebound.

And he delighted the home supporters further with a 90th minute equaliser.

The result continues Town’s recovery this season, with this the seventh point in the last five games.

It also pulls them further away from the relegation places, with the gap back to Cockfosters now five points.

Harpenden were involved in another high-scoring game on Tuesday night at Edgware Town.

However, with the score at 2-2, and sleet making conditions underfoot tricky to say the least, the referee abandoned the match after 52 minutes.