Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Archie Mac double helps Harpenden Town grab dramatic draw with Crawley Green

PUBLISHED: 09:25 30 January 2019

Harpenden Town's Archie McClelland. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Town's Archie McClelland. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Two goals from Archie McClelland inspired Harpenden Town to grab at point in an incredible 3-3 draw at home to Crawley Green.

Harps had actually taken the lead in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division match through Callum Yeates but a lapse midway through the first half saw them concede two goals in two minutes.

And by half-time the Luton club had got themselves 3-1 ahead.

However, a penalty gave Harpenden a way back into the game and although that was saved, McClelland followed up to net the rebound.

And he delighted the home supporters further with a 90th minute equaliser.

The result continues Town’s recovery this season, with this the seventh point in the last five games.

It also pulls them further away from the relegation places, with the gap back to Cockfosters now five points.

Harpenden were involved in another high-scoring game on Tuesday night at Edgware Town.

However, with the score at 2-2, and sleet making conditions underfoot tricky to say the least, the referee abandoned the match after 52 minutes.

Most Read

St Albans Pub in the Park finally given OK by council

Pub In The Park.

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow.

St Albans named as one of the UK’s best places to live

St Albans is right up there with Orkney and Rutland. Picture: DANNY LOO

Burglary reported in St Albans street

A burglary took place in Drakes Drive, St Albans on January 21.

St Albans’ Pub in the Park festival still needs green light from council

Pub In The Park.

Most Read

St Albans Pub in the Park finally given OK by council

Pub In The Park.

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow.

St Albans named as one of the UK’s best places to live

St Albans is right up there with Orkney and Rutland. Picture: DANNY LOO

Burglary reported in St Albans street

A burglary took place in Drakes Drive, St Albans on January 21.

St Albans’ Pub in the Park festival still needs green light from council

Pub In The Park.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Archie Mac double helps Harpenden Town grab dramatic draw with Crawley Green

Harpenden Town's Archie McClelland. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Percy Kiangebeni leaves St Albans City after contract is cancelled

Percy Kiangebeni in action against Truro City earlier in January. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

St Albans holidaymaker speaks out about “poor” M25 signs which nearly caused him to miss flight

A diversion sign. Picture: Steve Williams.

Feature: Internationally famous St Albans band on the music industry, success, and their journey

Herts Advertiser reporter Franki Berry sits down with The Zombies at the Clarion Hotel in St Albans after they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Picture: DANNY LOO

More success on and off road for Verulam Reallymoving and Verulam Cycling Club

Verulam Reallymoving's Alarik Knox stands on top of the U10 podium in the Central Cyclo-cross League event at Hillingdon. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists