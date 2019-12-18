Colney Heath prove credentials with battling display at Cheshunt in the Herts Senior Cup

Dan Westmore got Colney Heaths goal in the Herts Senior Cup match at Cheshunt. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

If Colney Heath needed any evidence that they could flourish in the higher leagues then they were given it in spades at Cheshunt despite their 3-1 Herts Senior Cup defeat.

The Ambers play their football in the Isthmian League Premier Division, two steps higher than the Magpies who have their eyes firmly fixed on narrowing that gap this year.

And for large parts at Theobalds Lane Colney gave as good as they got.

They trailed at half-time to former St Albans City trialist Reece Beckles-Richards' goal direct from a corner but created chances for Chris Griffin, Spencer Clarke-Mardel and George Devine.

Two strikes in the final 11 minutes put the game beyond Heath but there was still time for the visitors to break their duck.

And after Devine had hit the post with a penalty given for handball on the line, Joe Re also receiving a red card, Dan Westmore swept in the rebound.

Colney are back in league action on Saturday when they go to Harefield United.