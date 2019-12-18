Advanced search

Colney Heath prove credentials with battling display at Cheshunt in the Herts Senior Cup

PUBLISHED: 12:33 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 18 December 2019

Dan Westmore got Colney Heaths goal in the Herts Senior Cup match at Cheshunt. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Dan Westmore got Colney Heaths goal in the Herts Senior Cup match at Cheshunt. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

If Colney Heath needed any evidence that they could flourish in the higher leagues then they were given it in spades at Cheshunt despite their 3-1 Herts Senior Cup defeat.

The Ambers play their football in the Isthmian League Premier Division, two steps higher than the Magpies who have their eyes firmly fixed on narrowing that gap this year.

And for large parts at Theobalds Lane Colney gave as good as they got.

They trailed at half-time to former St Albans City trialist Reece Beckles-Richards' goal direct from a corner but created chances for Chris Griffin, Spencer Clarke-Mardel and George Devine.

Two strikes in the final 11 minutes put the game beyond Heath but there was still time for the visitors to break their duck.

And after Devine had hit the post with a penalty given for handball on the line, Joe Re also receiving a red card, Dan Westmore swept in the rebound.

Colney are back in league action on Saturday when they go to Harefield United.

Most Read

St Albans thieves are foiled by cupcake crimefighter

St Albans businesswoman Luisa Zissman praised the police for their quick response

Hertfordshire County Council staff disciplined after fraud allegations

The Hertfordshire County Council offices in Stevenage, where the shared anti-fraud service is based. Picture: Google Street View

Plans drawn up for 124-acre solar farm on the edge of St Albans

A solar farm has been proposed for land at Smallford Pit in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Election aftermath: did St Albans MP Anne Main lose touch with her constituents?

St Albans MP Anne Main raised the issue of the Loan Charge during a Finance Bill debate in the Commons.

St Albans home named among Rightmove’s most-viewed of 2019

53 The Park, St Albans is Rightmove's most-viewed Hertfordshire home of 2019. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Most Read

St Albans thieves are foiled by cupcake crimefighter

St Albans businesswoman Luisa Zissman praised the police for their quick response

Hertfordshire County Council staff disciplined after fraud allegations

The Hertfordshire County Council offices in Stevenage, where the shared anti-fraud service is based. Picture: Google Street View

Plans drawn up for 124-acre solar farm on the edge of St Albans

A solar farm has been proposed for land at Smallford Pit in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Election aftermath: did St Albans MP Anne Main lose touch with her constituents?

St Albans MP Anne Main raised the issue of the Loan Charge during a Finance Bill debate in the Commons.

St Albans home named among Rightmove’s most-viewed of 2019

53 The Park, St Albans is Rightmove's most-viewed Hertfordshire home of 2019. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Cup run over as Leopards suffer a third-period rocket against Reading

Hazeef Adbul in action for Leopards against Reading Rockets.

Colney Heath prove credentials with battling display at Cheshunt in the Herts Senior Cup

Dan Westmore got Colney Heaths goal in the Herts Senior Cup match at Cheshunt. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Oaklands College art exhibition brings new dimension to It’s OK To Say campaign

Stacey Turner, Emily Norton and Amber Giddings.

Christmas vandals target homes in St Albans

Christmas decorations in The Camp area of St Albans have been vandalised Picture: Caroline Fletcher

Another draw but St Albans City starting to move forward says Ian Allinson

Joe Iaciofano scored twice for St Albans City in their draw at Oxford City. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists