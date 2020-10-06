Life in the old boy yet after Martin Standen makes shock return to Colney Heath

Former Harpenden Town boss Martin Standen has dusted off the boots again after signing for Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

The smile at the end told you everything you needed to know – Martin Standen’s newest debut for Colney Heath in their 2-1 win over Leverstock Green had just gone swimmingly.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former Harpenden Town boss began pre-season as assistant boss at Bedford Town but after leaving there at the beginning of last month, he was kicking his heels.

A few visits to watch his local club though changed that and he lined up in the centre of defence for Tuesday night’s game, playing the full 90 minutes.

“It was alright,” he said. “I felt good, felt like I’d never been away and my legs felt fine.

“When you get older you’ve just got to do the simple things and as long as you read the game you’ll be fine.

“An assist, the win, you can’t go wrong. It’s written in the stars.”

The victory came courtesy of late goals from Hadley Gleeson and Bailey Stevenson and keeps the Magpies on top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division with five wins and a draw, that a 1-1 score on Saturday against Dunstable Town, from their opening six games.

And Standen has been impressed with the youngsters and the whole atmosphere at the Recreation Ground.

“I’m glad we won as we worked so hard,” he said.

“They probably had two attempts, one in each half, but we just needed to keep our heads and keep focused on the job in hand.

“One thing I like is that they all get stuck in. They are not shy and I love that about this club.

“That’s what got the result, the hard work, and that’s what I like to be involved in.

“That fight out there, I thought that was gone in myself, but I’ve been around long enough to know it’s about being at the right club.

“When you are in the right club with the right people around you, it comes to you naturally.

“You fit in easily, you don’t have to work at it too hard.”

Long term he has still got eyes for management but there is still life in the old war horse and he is determined to make the most of his late flourish.

He said: “When I give up I’ll have a Saturday free and I’ll get bored. For 20 years, from being 16-year-old, I’ve played football every Saturday.

“Let’s just see. Let’s take one thing at a time and one game at a time.

“I’m here to contribute and help them win things.”