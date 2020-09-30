Free kick frenzy as Magpies face Baldock Town

Robbie Ponting of Baldock Town in the match between Colney Heath and Baldock Town.

The Magpies started with a strong line up for the first time for a few matches in Saturday’s clash with Baldock Town as part of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Baldock Town huddle up before the match between Colney Heath and Baldock Town.

Unfortunately this did not last long as Spencer Clarke-Mardel had to hobble off with a recurrence of his injury which saw him sidelined for the last few weeks, and he was quickly replaced by Harry Shepherd.

But just before this Jay Lovell sent a long free kick forward (wind assisted) which saw the Baldock keeper Robbie Ponting backpedaling towards his goal while he watched the ball just sail over the crossbar.

On eight minutes Baldock took the lead when Charlie Joy sent a free kick into the box from the right whereupon Josh Furness sent a glancing header past Matt Evans and into the bottom left hand corner.

Colney Heath tried to quickly hit back and from a free kick which Jay Lovell took saw George Devine fire a low shot just wide of the far post. The visitors saw Aedan Gaffney break quickly away and he drove the ball just past Evans’s far post with him rooted to his line.

Colney Heath manager Ryan Thompson on the touchline in the match between Colney Heath and Baldock Town.

Jack Woods then took a free kick which was headed just over by Yasin Boodhoo and then Charlie Rome for Baldock received a yellow card for a nasty challenge on Jay Lovell and this set the tone for the rest of the match with a lot of free kicks being awarded against the visitors.

Max Jessop then had a low shot saved after a good build up down the left whilst Sean McMonagle headed just wide of the far upright following a great cross in from Jack Woods. Just before the break Jay Lovell curled in yet another free kick into the box with George Devine arriving at the far post to shoot narrowly wide with Ponting scrambling across his line to try and make a save.

Kicking off in the second period with the strong wind more in their favour saw Colney Heath win more free kicks and it was from one of these that saw Jay Lovell send the ball into a crowded goalmouth with Sean McMonagle challenging for the ball.

Baldock Town manager Rob Bates on the touchline in the match between Colney Heath and Baldock Town.

It kindly dropped for Yasin Boodhoo to hook the ball over the line from seven yards. A couple of minutes later saw McMonagle tripped inside the box but alas no penalty was awarded and following yet another Lovell free kick saw McMonagle once again head the ball just wide of the far post.

The Magpies should have taken the lead when Max Jessop swept over a low cross from the left wing and George Devine in front of an open goal saw him sky the ball over the bar from six yards.

The match changed on the 77th minute when Jack Woods broke clear from the halfway line and as he raced towards the box out rushed the Baldock keeper to block him but he only succeeded in bringing him down outside the box.

Referee Deryll David instantly showed a straight red card to Robbie Ponting and Baldock made a quick change with Dylan Logan being replaced by Daryl Doolan who quickly took over between the sticks.

Baldock Town manager Rob Bates on the touchline in the match between Colney Heath and Baldock Town.

he Magpies then kept putting balls into the box to try and put pressure on the Baldock defence and from one of these Devine got a well struck shot away which Doolan spilled but the ball was quickly cleared as Max Jessop closed in.

On 83 minutes at last the breakthrough came when Danny Fitzgeral hoisted a free kick into the six yard box from the half way line whereupon the Baldock keeper Daryl Doolan let the ball slip out of hands and there was George Devine on the spot to prod the loose ball over the line to make the final score 2-1 to the Magpies and another three points.